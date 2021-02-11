Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2021-2027 | Right at Home, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bayada Home Health Care

The Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market report published by Data Bridge Market Research is a valuable prototype of the Asia-Pacific Elderly Care market. The latest report offers a panoramic view of the entire Asia-Pacific Elderly Care industry and provides precise growth forecast for the market during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market report has been broadly segmented in depth analysis that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market.In addition, the report’s authors in the study assessed the financial health of the large companies operating in the industry. They provided important information on gross profit, the share of sales, sales volume, production costs, individual growth rate and many other financial metrics of these competitors.The report explores the current outlook and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and distribution channel.

Elderly care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 341,854.33 million by 2027. Increasing ageing population and increasing use of social media on home healthcare are the major factors enhancing the market growth.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin):

Right at Home, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Bayada Home Health Care

Econ Healthcare Group

Home Instead, Inc

Orpea Groupe

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd.

The report also includes the impact of ongoing crisis i.e. COVID-19 on the Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market and what the future holds for it. It provides an analysis of the effects of the pandemic on the economy. The outbreak has directly disturbed the demand and supply chain. Asia-Pacific Elderly Care market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report.DBMR has gathered insights from several delegates of the industry and got involved in the primary and secondary research to provide the clients with data and strategies to combat the market challenges during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care market analysis report provides the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. This market report contains precise introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Country Level Analysis

Europe elderly care market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, by product type, service and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in elderly care market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific.

China dominates the Asia-Pacific elderly care market due to increasing geriatric population associated with the diseases among elderly population. The rapidly increase in ageing population and ageing-associated disease strongly suggest the need for home healthcare to address the treatment of older people in China.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Report Includes:

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific elderly care market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific elderly care market.

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bayada Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., Econ Healthcare Group, Orpea Groupe, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd among other players in Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2019, Orpea Groupe has acquired Sinoué. Sinoué is a France based psychiatric hospitals group and provides 7 facilities and 592 beds for patients. This psychiatric hospital manages different types of services including psychiatric disorders such as depression, mental health care, bipolar disorder, sleeping disorder, addiction and various others. This acquisition has helped the company to enhance their business in psychiatric care offering both in France and globally.

In January 2019, Home Instead, Inc. has entered into a partnership with GrandPad to offer an integrated care solution. This partnership has created an opportunity to the company to deliver technology based home care services across rural geographies.

Asia-Pacific Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices. In 2020, housing and assistive devices is expected to dominate the growth of the elderly care market as the need for assistive devices is higher in homecare of elderly patients and growing geriatric population which are not capable of self-assistance hence, fuels the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care. In 2020, homecare segment is expected to dominate elderly care market as homecare provides its services and solution to aged patients at doorstep and one does not need to visit hospital hence, geriatric population is getting dependent and finding comfort with this facility, which ultimately leads to growth of the market in forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others. In 2020, heart diseases segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market due to the growing incidences of blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, hyper tension amongst elderly patients, leading the growth of the market in the coming year.

