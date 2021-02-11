Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Outlook, Regional Trends Analysis, Global Forecast and Key Manufacturers – Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation

The recent report on “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Report by Key Players, Types, Applications, Market Size, Market Share, Regions and Forecast to 2027” offered by Data bridge market research covers various industry dynamics and tendencies that helps in the market growth.Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market”. The research report also offers the latest industry data, future trends, products and end-users revenue growth and effectiveness, which is also by the manufacturers for the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market. All the data, statistics, and information collected in the report has been studied and analyzed with the demonstrated tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market report acts upon systematic gathering, recording and analysis of data for the concerns linked to the marketing of goods and services and thereby serve the industry with an excellent market research report.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Download Free Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market&AS

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Atomwise, Inc.

DEEP GENOMICS

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI Ltd

Exscientia

Cyclica Inc.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation:

By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)

By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses about product type and application segments of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses about the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

Get Complete Latest TOC of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market&AS

Competitive Landscape and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Share Analysis

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market report are Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica Inc., Numerate, NuMedii, Inc., Envisagenics., twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, INC., XtalPi Inc., BERG LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Significant Highlights of the Report:

A detailed look at the Industry

Changing business trends in the global Drugs for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market

A concurrent evaluation of multiple parameters is necessary in diagnosing the occurrence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market.

Detailed market bifurcation analysis at different level such as type, application, end-user, regions/countries

Historical and forecast size of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million)

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Competitive landscape and player positioning analysis for the market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Scope and Market Size

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented on the basis of offering, technology, drug type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on offering, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into software and services.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. Machine learning has been further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, reinforcement learning, unsupervised learning and other machine learning technologies.

Based on drug type, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into small molecule and large molecules.

On the basis of application, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market is segmented into immuno-oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disease, metabolic diseases and other applications.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, research centres and academic & government institutes.

Make An Enquiry and Ask For Customized [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-drug-discovery-market&AS

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

About Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/