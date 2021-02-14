The Pseudomonas Diagnostic Testing Market to see through technological innovations

Pseudomonas is a group of gram-negative, rod-shaped bacteria, commonly found in soil, plants, groundwater, and animals. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common bacterium belonging to the Pseudomonas family. This bacterium is found on the surface of plants and animals. Infections caused by pseudomonas bacteria are termed as pseudomonas infections. Healthy people are usually not at risk of contracting such type of infections. However, people with a weakened immune system, especially due to another illness or condition, have a higher risk of developing pseudomonas infections.

The major pseudomonas infections include urinary tract infections, respiratory system infections, soft tissue infections, gastrointestinal infections, and bone and joint infections. In addition, pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is one of the major health problems in patients hospitalized for the treatment of cancer, burns, and cystic fibrosis. In the absence of proper hygienic practices in healthcare centers and hospitals, this bacterium can easily spread through the infected hands of healthcare workers or through hospital equipment that are not properly sterilized.

The major diagnostic tests used to diagnose pseudomonas infections include blood cultures, complete blood count (CBC), urinalysis, blood gas analysis, sputum culture, wound and burn cultures, gram staining, and cerebrospinal fluid culture.

The global pseudomonas diagnostic testing market is categorized on the basis of various types of infections, diagnostic procedures, and end users. Based on the type of infections, the report covers urinary tract infections, dermatitis, respiratory system infections, soft tissue infections, gastrointestinal infections, bone and joint infections, endocarditis, eye infections, ear infections, and bacteremia. Based on the type of technology, the report covers monoclonal antibodies, molecular diagnostics, differential light scattering, immunoassays, flow cytometry, chromatography, gel microdroplets, diagnostic imaging, and others. Based on end users, the report covers commercial or private labs, physician offices, hospitals, public health labs, and academic research institutes.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global pseudomonas diagnostic testing market. This is due to increased government funding on healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, technological advancements in pseudomonas diagnostic procedures have also propelled the market in North America. The U.S. represents the largest market for pseudomonas diagnostic testing in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold the major shares of the pseudomonas diagnostic testing market. The pseudomonas diagnostic testing market in Asia is also expected to witness high growth rates in the next five years. This is due to the various initiatives undertaken by governments to increase awareness about pseudomonas infections. In addition, increased investments by many foreign diagnostic instrument companies have also propelled the growth of the pseudomonas diagnostic testing market in the region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for pseudomonas diagnostic testing in Asia.

Advanced application of bacterial diagnostic instruments is a key driver for the global pseudomonas diagnostic testing market. Also, increased government support in the form of funding and rapid technological advancements have fueled the growth of this market.

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions involving diagnostic consumables manufacturing companies, and rapid product launches are the key trends of the global pseudomonas diagnostic testing market.

The major companies operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Enzo Biochem Inc. Beckman Coulter Inc., Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD, Siemens AG, Scienion AG, Roche, Cepheid, Inc., GenBio, Olympus Corporation, Novartis AG, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

