The Crohn’s Disease Market to foresee growth in the next 10 years

Crohn’s disease refers to long term inflammatory bowel disease, which causes inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract. It affects the large and small intestine and is generally diagnosed in persons within the age group of 20-29. It can have severe or acute outcomes. Signs and symptoms of Crohn’s disease develop slowly and gradually. Some of the common symptoms of this disease include abdominal pain and cramping, fever, fatigue, diarrhea, blood in stools, appetite and weight loss. Inflammation of skin, joints, and eyes, inflammation of the liver or bile duct, and delayed sexual development in children are some other symptoms associated with severe Crohn’s disease.

It may be hereditary or develop due to the malfunctioning of the immune system. Inflammation, bowel obstruction, ulcers, anal fissures, malnutrition, and colon cancer are some of the complications associated with the disease. Ileocolitis, lleitis, gastroduodenal Crohn’s disease, jejunoileitis, and Crohn colitis are some of the major types of Crohn’s disease. Ileocolitis is the most common type of Crohn’s disease and it affects the small intestine, also known as ileum and colon. Colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, capsule endoscopy, and double ballon endoscopy are some of the tests that are prescribed for diagnosing the disease. Surgery and drug therapy are some of the treatment options available for the treatment of the disease. Some of the anti-inflammatory drugs used to treat Crohn’s disease include oral 5-aminosalicylates and corticosteroids. Azathioprine, mercaptopurine, infliximab, adalimumab, and certolizumab pegol are some of the immune system suppressors used for the treatment of the disease. Nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, muscle pain, and weakness are some of the side effects associated with these drugs.

Currently, North America dominates the global Crohn’s disease market, followed by Europe. This is due to the rising prevalence of Crohn’s disease and increasing focus of pharmaceutical companies on drug development related to the disease, in these regions. Asia is expected to be the fastest growing market in the next five years. This is due to the developing health care infrastructure and increasing government initiatives for providing better health care facilities in this region. Moreover, presence of a large patient population base is also driving the growth of the market in this region.

Rising number of drug therapies for Crohn’s disease and increasing demand for better diagnostics and treatment options for the auto-immune disease are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global Crohn’s disease market. In addition, rise in the number of patients suffering from auto-immune disorders in developing countries and increasing government initiatives for improving health care infrastructure are fueling the growth of the global Crohn’s disease market. However, less awareness among people about the disease is also restraining the growth of the market. Patent expiry of various useful drugs, such as remicade and humira, is also impeding the growth of the market.

Emergence of biosimilars could open up new opportunities for new players in the global Crohn’s disease market. Increasing focus on emerging markets, such as India and China, could also open up new opportunities for new entrants in the market. Moreover, maintaining the safety and quality of Crohn’s disease drugs may pose a challenge for the growth of the global Crohn’s disease market. The major companies operating in this market are Abbvie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Cambridge Antibody Technology Group PLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Tillotts Pharma AG, Johnson & Johnson Limited, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

