Latest Trending Report on Functional Safety Market Bigger Than Expected (2020-2025) | Emerson, Honeywell

The Functional Safety Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Functional Safety Market:

Emerson (US)

Honeywell (US)

Rockwell (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider (France)

Yokogawa (Japan)

General Electric (US)

Hima Paul (Germany)

Omron (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

The fire and gas monitoring system market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Fire and gas safety systems continuously monitor fire or combustible/toxic gas leakages and provide early warning to prevent escalations. By implementing functional safety-certified fire and gas systems, plants can meet their safety and critical infrastructure protection requirements.

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold the majority market share from 2020 to 2025. The oil & gas industry faces different types of risks and hazards, thereby giving rise to serious accidents that might have an adverse impact on people, assets, and environment.

