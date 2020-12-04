Latest Trending Report on Hydraulic Cylinder Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3490360

The Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market size was valued at USD 13.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Hydraulic Cylinder Market:

Enerpac Tool Group (US)

Bosch Rexroth (Germany)

Caterpillar (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

KYB Corporation (Japan)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

SMC Corporation (Japan)

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic (China)

Wipro Enterprises (India)

HYDAC (Germany)

Burnside Autocyl (Ireland)

JARP Industries (US)

Kappa Engineering (South Africa)

Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder Group (US)

Marrel (France)

Pacoma (Germany)

Prince Manufacturing (US)

Standex International (US)

Texas Hydraulics (US)

Weber-Hydraulik (Germany)

Holmatro (Netherlands)

Aggressive Hydraulics Inc. (US)

Lehigh Fluid Power Inc. (US)

Bailey International LLC (US)

YUASA Co. Ltd. (Japan)

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the hydraulic cylinder market.

“Double-acting hydraulic cylinder market to witness high-growth potential during the forecast period”

Double-acting hydraulic cylinders are used in agriculture, automotive, and several other industries owing to their retraction property. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders have a higher demand in mobile applications such as lifting equipment, earth moving equipment, forklifts, and heavy trucks.

“Telescopic cylinder market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Telescopic cylinders are also called multistage cylinders. They comprise of several cylinders nested inside each other, termed as stages. To maintain stability, there are six stages. The largest sleeve is called the main or barrel within which the smaller ones fit. The retraction length of these cylinders is 20–40% of the fully extended length.

“Mobile application market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period “

The mobile equipment application of hydraulic cylinders held a larger share of the hydraulic cylinder market. Mobile equipment, such as excavators, loaders, and cranes, requires hydraulic cylinders to operate. The applications of hydraulic cylinders in the mobile equipment industry include earthmoving, material handling, mining, and defense.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation – C-level – 48%, Director-level – 33%, and Others – 19%

By Region – North America – 35%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 7%

Competitive Landscape of Hydraulic Cylinder Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Of Players In Hydraulic Cylinder Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansions And Partnerships

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Contracts And Agreements