Latest Trending Report on Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: ProteinSimple, Fluid Imaging Technologies

The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy Market is projected to reach USD 49.23 Million by 2023 from USD 31.67 Million in 2018, at CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis:

ProteinSimple (US)

Fluid Imaging Technologies (US)

Occhio (Belgium)

Fritsch (Germany)

“Biotechnology companies are estimated to dominate the flow imaging microscopy market in 2018.”

By end user, the flow imaging microscopy market is divided into biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. In 2018, biotechnology companies are estimated to be the largest end users of flow imaging microscopy.

“The biologics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.”

On the basis of sample type, the flow imaging microscopy market is divided into biologics, small molecules, and other sample types. Biologics are expected to dominate the market in 2018 as well as register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

“The wet dispersion segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2018.”

Based on sample dispersion, the flow imaging microscopy market is divided into wet dispersion and dry dispersion. The wet dispersion segment is expected to dominate the market in 2018 as well as register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1-42%, Tier 2-37%, and Tier 3-21%

By Designation-C-level-34%, D-level-42%, and Others-24%

By Region-North America-32%, Europe-30%, Asia Pacific-24%,and RoW-14%

Competitive Landscape of Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market:

1 Market Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.3 Expansions

Research Coverage:

The flow imaging microscopy market in this report is segmented by sample type, sample dispersion, and end user. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions. It also profiles key players and their core competencies in the flow imaging microscopy market.

