Security as a Service Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

The Global Security as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 26.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Security as a Service Market:

McAfee (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Zscaler (US)

International Business Machines Corporation (US)

Microsoft (US)

Clearswift (UK)

Alert Logic (US) Cygilant (US)

Barracuda Networks (US)

Panda Security (Spain)

Stratejm (Canada)

Radware (China)

Mindsight (US)

Sentinel Technologies (US)

Happiest Minds (India)

Okta(US)

ProofPoint(US)

Qualys(US)

Symantec(US)

Sophos(UK)

Egress Technologies(UK)

Forcepoint(US)

Fortinet(US)

Kaspersky Lab(US)

CipherCloud (US)

DXC Technology(US)

Cisco(US)

AT&T(US)

Axcient(US)

The security as a service market by service includes consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

The SME segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the security as a service solution by SMEs to protect their cloud-based applications proactively. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally. The robust and comprehensive security as a service solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.

Competitive Landscape of Security as a Service Market:

1 Start-Up Micro Quadrant

1.1 Progressive Companies

1.2 Responsive Companies

1.3 Dynamic Companies

1.4 Starting Blocks

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

2.2 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

2.3 Mergers And Acquisitions

2.4 Business Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall security as a service market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better their positions and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

