December 4, 2020

Cold Plasma Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2025

The Global Cold Plasma Market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Cold Plasma Market:

  • Apyx Medical Corporation (US)
  • Nordson Corporation (US)
  • Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • P2i (UK)
  • Relyon Plasma GmbH
  • (Germany)
  • Henniker Plasma (UK)
  • Enercon Industries (US)
  • AcXys Plasma Technologies (France)
  • Plasmatreat (Germany)
  • Tantec A/S (Denmark)
  • Europlasma (Belgium)
  • Thierry Corporation (Germany)
  • Surfx Technologies
  • LLC (US)
  • SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany)
  • Coating Plasma Innovation (France)
  • Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy)
  • Neoplas GmbH (Germany)
  • terraplasma GmbH (Germany)
  • Molecular Plasma Group (Germany)
  • CINOGY GmbH (Germany)

 

Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printability, adhesion, and other applications. The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2019. Advantages of cold plasma treatment, such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.

 

Based on the regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.

 

Competitive Landscape of Cold Plasma Market:

1 OVERVIEW

2 GROWTH STRATEGY MATRIX (2016–2020)

3 MARKET RANKING: COLD PLASMA MARKET

4 Competitive leadership mapping

4.1 stars

4.2 emerging leaders

4.3 PERVASIVE players

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Competitive situation and trends

5.1 Product Launches

5.2 Product enhancementS

5.3 Partnerships

5.4 EXpansions

 

