File Integrity Monitoring Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2022

The File Integrity Monitoring Market size is expected to grow from USD 515.3 Million in 2017 to USD 986.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.86%.

Top Companies Profiled in the File Integrity Monitoring Market:

Solar Winds (US)

AlienVault (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Trustwave(US)

ManageEngine (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

New Net Technologies (US)

Netwrix (US)

McAfee (US)

Tripwire (US)

Cimcor (US)

Qualys (US)

The agent less FIM is estimated to contribute a larger market share in 2017. The features such as easy operations and hassle-free maintenance of endpoints make the agent less FIM installation mode popular. It does not need to deploy agents on endpoints, which makes it easier to operate.

On-premises deployment is expected to hold a larger market size during 2017–2022. It provides organizations with full control over all platforms, applications, systems, and data, which can be handled and managed by their own IT staff.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share and dominate the global FIM market in2017.The increasing information security challenges due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulations is pushing organizations in North America to adopt FIM solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Microquadrant Research Methodology

2.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.5 Research Assumptions and Limitations

2.5.1 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

…………….CONTINUED