Machine Control System Market Expected to Grow at 5.6 Billion In Revenue by 2025

The Global Machine Control System Market size was valued at USD 4.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Topcon (Japan)

Trimble (US)

Hexagon (Switzerland)

MOBA Mobile Automation (Germany)

Hemisphere GNSS (US)

EOS Positioning Systems (US)

GNSS, used with various other construction equipment, such as dozers, excavators, and scrapers, significantly helps in efficient surveying and positioning in harsh environments. These systems are largely preferred in a variety of applications, including construction sites, mining plants, or infrastructure projects, due to their high point machine guidance.

The infrastructure vertical is expected to hold the largest share of the machine control system market during the forecast period. In infrastructural projects, machine control solutions are used primarily while laying rail tracks, banking of roads, building tunnels through mountains or underwater, building airports and airstrips, and building bridges, among various other tasks.

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on type, equipment, vertical, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the machine control system market.

A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the machine control system market.

The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenge spertaining to the machine control system market have been detailed in this report.

Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact and related updates on the machine control system market has been provided in the report.

The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market,along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

