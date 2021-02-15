Future of Organic Cotton Fiber Market – A comprehensive study by Key Players | Allenberg, Dunavant Enterprises, Cargill

A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title “Global Organic Cotton Fiber Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Organic Cotton Fiber Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allenberg (United States), Dunavant Enterprises (United States), Cargill (United States), Olam International (Singapore), Noble Group (Hong Kong), Plexus Cotton (United Kingdom), Organic Cotton Plus (United States), Plains Cotton Growers Cooperative, Staplcotton Cooperative (United States) and Calcot Cotton Cooperative (United States)

Definition:

Organic cotton is made from natural seeds without the use of pesticides or harmful chemicals. Organic cotton is rotated from the soil due to which the nutrition’s retain water for long, require less irrigation. Organic cotton has numerous advantage over the synthetic fiber such as no use of chemicals that saves the farmers as well as surroundings from chronic diseases, less resource consumption, more revenue farmers, improved water utilization and increased biodiversity. Owing to the advantage associated with organic fiber and quality of product the demand for organic fibers are expected to increase in the near future. In 2016-17, global organic cotton production reached 117,525 MT fiber, representing a ten percent growth. This stems, for the most part, from China, fuelled by growing demand both from the organic dairy industry and the domestic textile sector. Other countries that contributed significantly to the growth include Tanzania, Uganda, Benin, Turkey, and the USA.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of Spinning and Textile Mills around the Globe and Rising Involvement of Large Fashion Brands and Retailers in Organic Cotton.

The Global Organic Cotton Fiber Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Medical Grade, Normal), Application (Medical Products, Apparel, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Organic Cotton Fiber Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Spinning and Textile Mills around the Globe

Rising Involvement of Large Fashion Brands and Retailers in Organic Cotton

Market Trend

Technological Advancement in Manufacturing Techniques

Restraints

High Cost Associated With Organic Cotton Fiber

Opportunities

Increasing Demand From Emerging Economies

Challenges

Developing Low Cost Production Techniques



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Organic Cotton Fiber market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Organic Cotton Fiber market,

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Organic Cotton Fiber Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile & Others ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Organic Cotton Fiber Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Organic Cotton Fiber Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Organic Cotton Fiber Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



