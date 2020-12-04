Murray vs Saunders Live Reddit Free Online Stream, Fight, start time, how to watch online, full card

Saunders vs Murray: Live Stream Online Boxing Fight of Billie Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray is on a live stream before Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super-middleweight title against Martin Murray, with coverage starting at 7 pm on Sky Sports.

Date: Friday, Dec. 4 | Start Time: 2:00 pm ET

Location: SSE Arena, Wembley – London, England

Stream: DAZN | TV: Sky Sports (UK)

The undercard will feature a WBA lightweight eliminator between James Tennyson and unbeaten/unknown Canadian Josh O’Reilly, plus we’ll see returns for Shannon Courtenay, who is moving down to bantamweight after her first career loss in August; new Matchroom signing Lerrone Richards, a super middleweight who will stay busy here at light heavyweight; plus prospects Lewis Edmondson and Donte Dixon.

UPDATE: Billie Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray Live is off as Nunez’s trainer tested positive for COVID.

Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super-middleweight belt tonight, but you can firstly watch an undercard fight from The SSE Arena, Wembley WBO champion Saunders faces Martin Murray, with coverage starting from 7 pm on Sky Sports, but the action starts earlier with Lewis Edmondson vs John Telford on a live stream.

Watch Edmonson against Telford on the Sky Sports website and app, Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, Sky Sports Boxing Twitter, and Sky Sports Boxing Facebook. Southampton’s Edmonson risks his unbeaten record in a super-middleweight clash with Mancunian Telford.

Billy Joe Saunders is back in the ring against Martin Murray with his WBO world title on the line at the SSE Wembley Arena on Friday evening. Saunders has not fought for over a year, though he was cruelly denied a shot at Canelo Alvarez with his fight falling through, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An opportunity against the Mexican could still present itself in 2021, though Murray represents a banana skin for the two-weight world champion, who will need to impress to remain attractive to the broadcasters.

FOLLOW LIVE: Full Coverage of Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray here

Murray has proven to be an awkward opponent for other world champions in the past and it is widely accepted that he is unfortunate to not count himself as a world titleholder after a disputed points defeat against Sergio Martinez. Murray lost a majority decision against Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam in 2018, though the 38-year-old will be determined to grasp this chance, having been denied a fight against Saunders in the past twice, with the two fights between the pair canceled in recent years. Saunders fears ‘fat pig’ diet could cost him against Murray

Can we separate Saunders the boxer from the man?

The undercard will involve James Tennyson, Zach Parker, Shannon Courtenay, and Lerrone Richards. Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Friday 4 December at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

When are the ring walks and what time will the fight start?

You can expect the ring walks to start from around 10 pm onwards, although that could change depending on the undercard results.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

The card will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 7 pm and the main event on Sky Sports Main Event from 10 pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Undercard

Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray – WBO Super Middleweight Title

James Tennyson v Josh O’Reilly

Zach Parker v Cesar Nunez – WBO International Super Middleweight Title

Shannon Courtenay v Dorota Norek

Lerrone Richards v TBA

Donte Dixon v Angelo Dragon

Lewis Edmondson v John Telford

