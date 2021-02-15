The Leukemia Therapeutic Market to inscribe growth through technological upgradations

Cancer is a disease of genes caused by uncontrolled growth of cells. These uncontrolled cells further migrate from the original site to other site through blood and lymph system. There are various type of cancer such as adrenal cancer, leukemia, bone cancer, blood cancer and others. Leukemia is a type of cancer which is formed in blood tissues. Leukemia occurs in bone marrow which is a soft tissue. Leukemia develops by the uncontrolled growth of blood cells in the bone marrow. Leukemia is also defined as a cancer of white blood cells. White blood cells prevent from various infections. Leukemia may be acute or chronic and it also affects red blood cells and platelets.

Some of the common symptoms of leukemia include fever, night sweats, weight loss, enlarged liver, frequent infections and swollen lymph nodes. Acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia are some of the different types of leukemia. Acute myeloid leukemia is most prominent in adult people and it is also known as acute myelogenous leukemia. Chronic myeloid leukemia is also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia. Leukemia therapeutics consists of three steps including induction therapy, consolidation therapy and maintenance therapy. Leukemia therapeutic includes chemotherapy, radiation and stem cell transplantation. Leukemia is diagnosed through physical test, blood test and biopsy. Leukemia is also diagnosed by cytogenetics, spinal tap and chest-X ray as suggested by the doctors.

North America followed by Europe dominates the global leukemia therapeutics market due to rising incidence of cancer and growing aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rate due to rising incidence of cancer. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing leukemia markets in Asia region. Some of the key driving forces for the leukemia therapeutic market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients and rising government funding.

In recent time there is increased use of leukemia therapeutic due to rising number of cancer diseases across the world. Rising aging population, lifestyle factors and increasing awareness for healthcare are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the global leukemia therapeutics market. In addition, innovative and targeted drug delivery is also fuelling the growth of the global leukemia therapeutics market. However, availability of large numbers of generic form of drugs and limited treatment options are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global leukemia therapeutics market. In addition, high unmet need for diagnosis is also restraining the growth of the global leukemia therapeutics market.

Off label prescribing would support the growth of the global leukemia therapeutics market. In addition, limited number of market players would supports the entry of new market players. Innovative and safer therapies could develop an opportunity for growth of the global leukemia therapeutic market.

However, adverse effect caused by chemotherapy and radiation therapy could lead a challenge for the global leukemia therapeutics market.

