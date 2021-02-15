The Spirometers Market to register a remarkable growth

Spirometer is a medical device designed to measure the air capacity of the lungs by measuring the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the organs. Spirometers generate pneuma- tachograph, which helps to measure lung performance in order to diagnose and monitor patients’ respiratory disorders. A spirometer is used for the diagnosis of asthma, chronic obstructive diseases, tuberculosis, cystic fibrosis, silicosis, black lung, and other respiratory diseases. Spirometers are used by physicians, payors, research and development industries, and patients for personal use.

Based on the type of monitor, the spirometer market can be segmented into tabletop and handheld. Technological advancements and rise in incidences of chronic disorders are some of the primary factors driving the spirometer market. The spirometers market can be divided into two categories: volume measurement devices and flow-measurement devices. Volume-measurement devices include wet spirometers and dry spirometers. Flow-measurement devices include pneumo-tachograph systems and mass flow meters. Whole body plethysmographs, fully electronic spirometers, peak flow meters, pneuma- tachometers, incentive spirometers, tilt-compensated spirometers, and windmill-type spirometers are some of the types of spirometers. Based on application, the spirometers market can be segmented into diagnostic devices and monitoring devices. The spirometer market includes three types of products such as monitoring devices for home use, clinical trials devices, and diagnostic devices.

North America has the largest market for spirometers due technological advancements, government regulations, rise in incidences of respiratory diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improved healthcare infrastructure in this region. The North America market for spirometers is followed by Europe. Asia is expected to witness high growth rate in the spirometers market in the next few years due to rise in the incidences of chronic diseases,increasing healthcare expenditure, mature western market and increasing awareness regarding the availability of various respiratory care monitoring and therapeutic devices in the region.

Technological advancements, high incidences of respiratory diseases, government initiatives, the rise in the number of smokers, and growing aging population are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the market for spirometers. In addition, increasing focus on monitoring respiratory diseases, home care uses spirometer devices and rises in awareness regarding sophisticated diagnostic techniques are expected to drive the market for spirometers. However, economic downturn, lack of awareness regarding respiratory diseases and related symptoms, and issues related to the reimbursement are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global spirometers market.

Growing population and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to drive the growth of the spirometer market in Asia. In addition,technological advancements such as combination of cell phones and spirometers, which enable doctors or hospitals to access data easily,and telemedicine services, government activities for use of spirometer devices and increasing incidences of chronic diseases are expected to create new opportunities for the global spirometers market.

An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, and product launches are some of the latest trends in the global spirometers market.

