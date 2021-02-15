Greenhouse Irrigation System Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Netafim, Rivulis, Jain Irrigation Systems, Valmont Industries, Richel

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Greenhouse Irrigation System’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The Toro Company (United States), Lindsay Corporation (United States), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Valmont Industries Inc. (United States), Richel Group (France), Rain Bird Corporation (United States), EPC Industries Limited (India), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (United States) and Irritec S.p.A. (Italy) etc.

According to AMA, the Global Greenhouse Irrigation System market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9% and may see market size of USD1668.06 Million by 2024.

Greenhouse irrigation systems provide the optimum use of water by eliminating wastage across greenhouse farms. In recent years, farmers are unable to cope up with irregular climatic conditions which result in the development of greenhouse irrigation systems globally. Additionally, various countries government support farmers to adopt greenhouse agriculture. This, in turn, the major driving agent in the growth of the greenhouse irrigation system market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Drip Irrigation Systems, Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, Boom Irrigation Systems, Capillary Irrigation System), Application (Vegetables, Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruit Plants, Nursery Crops), Greenhouse Type (Small, Medium, Large), Power Source Type (Renewable, Non-Renewable) Market Concentration Insights:

Market Drivers

Need to Focus Efficient Use of Water in Agriculture Sector Globally

Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Number of Population across the World

Market Trend

Adoption of Smart Irrigation System and Surge in Greenhouse Areas

Restraints

High Maintenance Cost of Greenhouse Irrigation System

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of Better Quality Crops, Optimum Plant Growth and Yield in both Developing and Developed Nations

The Growth in Adoption of Innovative and Various Farming Solutions Globally

Challenges

Lack of Technical Manpower in Developing Economies and High Set-Up Cost

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

Executive Summary

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Revenue by Type

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Volume by Type

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

