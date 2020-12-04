Reddit Boxing Stream-Saunders vs. Murray Live : How to Watch Boxing, TV, DAZN, Time, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray Free full card , preview

Boxing fans are welcome to watch live coverage online between British boxers Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray at SSE Arena, Wembley. Fighters return to the ring after over a year out apiece as world championship boxing headlines one of Matchroom Boxing’s final cards of 2020. Sky Sports presenter and former world middleweight champion Darren Barker believes, win lose or draw, Martin Murray could well leave professional boxing after Friday’s title bout.

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray: Date, fight time, TV channel and live stream

Title Fight: Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray

Date: Friday 4 December Venue: SSE Arena, Wembley

Time: 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

Main event: 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Watch: DAZN Live Stream

Coverage: Live text on BBC Sport website; commentary from 22:00 GMT on 5 Live Sports Extra

Watch Boxing Via VPN Free

The Saunders vs. Murray card begins live coverage at 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET. Main event ring walks are anticipated for around 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET, depending on how long the undercard runs.

How To watch Saunders vs. Murray Live Coverage/stream

U.S.: DAZN

U.K.: Sky Sports Arena

Viewers in the U.K. can watch the event on Sky Sports Arena or via the Sky Go app, with a Sky Sports TV subscription. The card is available elsewhere globally via DAZN (not including Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the U.K.) on a variety of devices with a DAZN subscription.

When the ring walks are and what time will the fight start?

You can expect the ring walks to start from around 10pm onwards, although that could change depending on the undercard results.

Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KO) vs Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KO) Preview

Unbeaten WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (29-0, 14 KO) is making his 1st appearance in the ring since he successfully defended his title against Marcelo Esteban Coceres in November 2019 in Los Angeles. A former WBO middleweight champion, Saunders became a two-weight champion when he defeated Germany’s Shefat Isufi for the WBO super-middleweight belt in May 2019.

Martin Murray (39-5-1, 17 KO) is making his 15th – and probably final – attempt to win a world title when he faces Saunders. The 38-year-old may have come up short on the four previous occasions but he could be considered unfortunate to have not been successful in at least one of those bouts. It would be an emotional occasion if Murray finally secured a world title at this stage in his career.

Saunders vs. Murray Fight Card

Billie Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray, 12 rounds, for Saunders’ WBO super middleweight title

James Tennyson vs. Josh O’Reilly, 12 rounds, lightweights

Zach Parker vs. Cesar Nunez, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Undercard

Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray – WBO Super Middleweight Title

James Tennyson v Josh O’Reilly

Zach Parker v Cesar Nunez – WBO International Super Middleweight Title

Shannon Courtenay v Dorota Norek

Lerrone Richards v TBA

Donte Dixon v Angelo Dragon

Lewis Edmondson v John Telford

Odds: Saunders vs. Murray Fight

Saunders win: 1/33. Knockout: 9/4. Points: 2/5.

Murray win: 11/1. Knockout: 20/1. Points: 20/1.

Saunders v Murray: Tale of the tape

Saunders Short Bio

Nationality: British

Age: 31 – 38

Height: 5ft 11 – 6ft

Stance: Southpaw – Orthodox

Reach: 70in – 73in

Record: 29/0/0 – 39/5/1

KOs: 14 – 17

Rounds: 202 – 296

Murray Short Bio

Nationality: British

Age: 38

Height: 6ft

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 73in

Record: 39/5/1

KOs: 17

Rounds: 296

How to watch Saunders vs. Murray Fight Live Stream

The night’s action will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and on Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm. You can watch the first fight on the card – Donte Dixon v Angelo Dragon – on Sky Sports’ Facebook page from 5.45pm.

Watch boxing highlights on YouTube

You can check out the latest boxing highlights, scores, commentary, and news on a variety of YouTube channels. Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray live stream Reddit

Saunders vs. Murray: TV channel and live stream

The fight is being broadcast on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and on Sky Sports Main Event from 8:15pm. Sky Sports customers can live stream this via the app using their mobile, tablet or computer devices.The live streams most pay-per-view boxing matches via its app for mainly iOS and Android devices. It will also be stream able for subscribers via the Sky Go app. Meanwhile, the show will air live on DAZN in all nine DAZN markets.

