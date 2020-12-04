Saunders vs Murray Live Stream Free Full Fight UK Boxing

Welcome to watch live coverage online between British boxers Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray at SSE Arena, Wembley. Fighters return to the ring after over a year out apiece as world championship boxing headlines one of Matchroom Boxing’s final cards of 2020. Sky Sports presenter and former world middleweight champion Darren Barker believes, win lose or draw, Martin Murray could well leave professional boxing after Friday’s title bout.

Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray: Date, fight time, TV channel and live stream

Title Fight: Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray

Date: Friday 4 December Venue: SSE Arena, Wembley

Time: 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

Main event: 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Saunders vs Murray live stream: How to watch fight on TV and online.Billy Joe Saunders is back in the ring against Martin Murray with his WBO world title on the line at the SSE Wembley Arena on Friday evening.

Saunders has not fought for over a year, though he was cruelly denied a shot at Canelo Alvarez with his fight falling through, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. An opportunity against the Mexican could still present itself in 2021, though Murray represents a banana skin for the two-weight world champion, who will need to impress to remain attractive to the broadcasters.

FOLLOW LIVE: Full coverage of Billy Joe Saunders vs Martin Murray here

Murray has proven to be an awkward opponent for other world champions in the past and it is widely accepted that he is unfortunate to not count himself as a world title holder after a disputed points defeat against Sergio Martinez.

Murray lost a majority decision against Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam in 2018, though the 38-year-old will be determined to grasp this chance, having been denied a fight against Saunders in the past twice, with the two fights between the pair cancelled in recent years.

Saunders fears ‘fat pig’ diet could cost him against Murray

Can we separate Saunders the boxer from the man?

The undercard will involve James Tennyson, Zach Parker, Shannon Courtenay and Lerrone Richards. Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Friday 4 December at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Undercard

Billy Joe Saunders v Martin Murray – WBO Super Middleweight Title

James Tennyson v Josh O’Reilly

Zach Parker v Cesar Nunez – WBO International Super Middleweight Title

Shannon Courtenay v Dorota Norek

Lerrone Richards v TBA

Donte Dixon v Angelo Dragon

Lewis Edmondson v John Telford

Odds

Saunders win: 1/33. Knockout: 9/4. Points: 2/5.

Murray win: 11/1. Knockout: 20/1. Points: 20/1.

