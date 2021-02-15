Intelligent App Market: 2021 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2028 Forecast Research Report

The Global Intelligent App Market is likely to grow in the coming years, favored by an increasing number of smartphone users. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market is likely to expand in the coming years due to recent advancements in real-time applications with interactive peripherals.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, it is estimated that the number of smartphone users will rise from 7.9 Bn to 8.9 Bn. An intelligent app is advanced embedded software that is integrated with real-time technologies. The intelligent app is mostly built to operate on smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The ability of an intelligent app to perform countless functions that serve various indoor and outdoor purposes has led to increased adoption, globally. This, in turn, is likely to favor the growth of the global intelligent app market during the forecast period.

Top Players List:

Apple

Opera Software

Cognizant

Google

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

China Mobile International Limited

Samsung Electronics

SAP

The integration of the internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Key Market Driver – Adoption of Augmented and Virtual Reality, technological innovation such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and Blockchain, and growth in Hybrid App Development

Key Market Restraint – Requirement of regular updates of applications, and the lack of skilled professionals to code and update the software

Ayasdi’s Envision to Boost the Global Market

In 2017, Ayasdi unveiled its latest framework that was built to speed up and enhance operation of intelligent apps. Ayasdi’s ‘Envision’ was launched with an aim of building business specific intelligent apps with the help of its exceptional artificial intelligence (AI) platform. With Envision, Ayasdi developed intelligent apps with the help of seamless and visually conceptualized workflow. Envision is likely to encourage its counterparts and this is likely to favor the growth of the global intelligent app market in the coming years.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Service

Google Play

Apple App Store

Others (Amazon app store, Samsung galaxy store, and others)

By Deployment Type

On Cloud

On-Premises

By Industry Vertical

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Intelligent App market.

Key Industry Developments

January 2018– Google Inc. in association with Twitter to introduce AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) technology. This project is a mobile version of web page. With the help of AMP, web page can be displayed simultaneously to the user while it is loading, instead of making user wait for the whole page to load, it is called lazy loading technology.

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Intelligent App market.

Major Table of Content for Intelligent App Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Intelligent App Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Intelligent App Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Intelligent App Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Intelligent App Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Intelligent App Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Intelligent App Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

