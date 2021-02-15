Intelligent Network Market 2021 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2028 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights

With rising adoption of cloud-based network devices in telecommunications, the global intelligent network market is set to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights shares a detailed analysis in its report, titled “Intelligent Network Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction and Classification, Resource Management, Network Adoption, Performance Prediction, Configuration Extrapolation), By End-User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Managed Network Service Providers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. How multiple factors will play an influential role in the market development is also contained in the report.

An intelligent network (IN) refers to a telecommunications network that is independent of service. It means that intelligence components are inserted into computer nodes, distributing them throughout the network. The network operator is enabled to control and develop services more efficiently and effectively as a result. More importantly, new services can be placed quickly into the network and services can be customized to the consumer’s preferences.

Key Market Driver –

Rising market of network devices due to growing need of network based applications

Technological advancement in Next Generation Network (NGT) and Voice over IP services

Key Market Restraint –

Lack of skilled professionals to efficiently operate AI-based networking solutions may hamper the market growth

Continuously Rising Demand for Cloud Computing Platforms to Boost the Market

Cloud computing solutions, particularly Internet of Things (IoT) applications, are seeing an exponential rise in demand across industries. For example, according to an analysis by Capgemini, after Harley-Davidson shifted to a fully IoT-enabled production structure, the company reported an overall profit rise of 3 to 4%. This bodes well for the global intelligent network market growth as increased profitability will accentuate the economic viability of the IN systems. As more companies install next generation technologies such as IoT and AI, networks will get denser and the global intelligent network market size will expand.

North America to Occupy a Significant Position; Asia-Pacific to Chart Fastest Growth

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the global intelligent network market from a revenue standpoint. This is primarily owing to the presence of leading market players that are increasing their investments in research and development and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the fastest growth at an impressive CAGR on account growing installation rates of IoT, AI, and other IN systems by small and medium enterprises. Government initiatives, such as China’s ICT Governance Regime, India’s Digital India campaign, and so on, are also expected to benefit the global intelligent network market in the near future.

Key Industry Developments

August, 2018 – Itential, a provider of intelligent network automation, launched Itential 6.0., a modern network automation system. This solution have the abilities to support various data models with DevOps tools and controllers.

October 2017 – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., launched All-intelligent network to use the power of ultra-broadband. The company develops intelligent and superfast ultra-broadband networks. This innovation was completed with an aim to help carriers address upcoming encounters developed by industry uncertainties, and attain new development in the B2B, B2C, and B2H divisions.

