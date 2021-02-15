T-Commerce Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2028

The global T-commerce market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of connected smart televisions in the market. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “T-Commerce Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Business Model (Premium and Subscriptions, Adware, E-commerce), By Platform (Smart Devices, Personal Computers, Gaming Consoles), By Industry Verticals (Retail, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media and Entertainment), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will expand considerably in the coming years with impetus from the rising uptake of cloud computation services across the world.

Key Market Driver –

Growth of Blockchain technology for online transactions

Increasing use of cloud platform to store information online

The rising rate of big data and artificial intelligence solutions

Growing market of connected (smart) TV

Key Market Restraint –

Regular updating of software

The interdependent issue with respect to traditional technology

Top Players Overview:

Dropbox Inc.

Apple Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Evernote Corporation

Hulu LLC.

LinkedIn Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Rakuten Inc.

Twitter Inc.

Fishtank OTT

Yahoo Inc.

T-commerce is a network that involves the implementation of interactive television to market, present, and order products over a common medium. The ability of T-commerce to cater to a wider audience through a single channel or network has led to a rising uptake among end-users across the world. T-commerce allows a bi-directional communication medium wherein customers can directly order from the products visible on the television. This leads to a reduction in time as well as eliminates the need to travel. There will be approximately 260 million connected smart televisions by the end of 2020. Such a high number of connected televisions will contribute to an increase in the global T-commerce market value in the coming years.

Presence of a High Number of T-commerce Service Providers to Favor Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific

The number of T-commerce vendors in Asia Pacific has enabled a huge platform for growth. The advancements in the online retail industry will contribute to the growing demand for T-commerce services and networks in this region. Fortune Business Insights states that the massive population in China will create several growth opportunities for T-commerce vendors in the Asia Pacific. The huge population in countries such as China and India will contribute to the growth of the T-commerce market and will lead to an increase in T-commerce market value in the Asia Pacific. The massive advertising industry will favor subsequent growth of the T-commerce industry driven by factors such as retail, growing population, and growing consumer needs for daily necessities such as clothing and food. The increasing demand for foreign goods in the middle class, as well as lower-middle-class families, will contribute to the growth of the T-commerce market in Asia Pacific.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Business Model

Premium and Subscriptions

Adware

E-commerce

By Platform

Smart Devices

Personal Computers

Gaming Consoles

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Education

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For T-Commerce Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global T-Commerce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America T-Commerce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe T-Commerce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific T-Commerce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 The Middle East and Africa T-Commerce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America T-Commerce Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

