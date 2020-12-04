NFR 2020 Live Stream: Watch Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Free Online, Full Event guide

NFR 2020 Live Stream Free National Finals Rodeo Full Event guide. All eyes on Texas because The 10-day event was moved from Las Vegas to Arlington this year due to coronavirus restrictions. Officials will welcome rodeo fans at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas from December 3 to 12. Copy and paste the below URL in your browser to access NFR 2020 Texas live stream free via The Cowboy Channel + and RFD-TV.

Sean Decker, Executive Vice President of Sports Entertainment for the Texas Rangers, said they expect upwards of 14,000 fans every night. Based on other large-scale events the stadium has already hosted, Decker said it’s possible they will not have as many people actually attend as initially projected from ticket sales.

For the first time in 61 years, the National Finals Rodeo is returning to Texas, where it began in 1959. Because of the state’s strict restrictions on crowd size because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Vegas will not host the event for the first time in 35 years. After consulting with local NFR officials, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in September announced a change of venue to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the new $1.1 billion, 40,300-seat home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

Relaxed attendance restrictions in Texas allowed the NFL’s Cowboys to attract a crowd of 30,048 for the team’s Thanksgiving game against the Washington Football Team. Globe Life Field across the parking lot offers a seating capacity of 40,300 but will be configured to host around 17,000 socially distanced spectators. Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented. The wearing of masks will be strictly enforced.

Wrangler NFR 2020 Texas Performance Times

Date: Dec.3-12, 2020

Time: 6:45 p.m. – 10: 30 p.m.

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Presence of Las Vegas in Texas NFR

During the news conference confirming the site change, there was no mention of Las Vegas until PRCA CEO George Taylor’s closing remarks during which he thanked the city for its longstanding commitment to the NFR. It was almost as if PRCA luminaries were being extra careful not to steal Texas’ thunder after it stepped up to salvage the NFR. That’s understandable, said president Pat Christenson of Las Vegas Events.

Two National Finals Rodeo ancillary events are moving to Texas for a year along with the rodeo. Cowboy Christmas, a large retail event featuring Western gifts, and the Junior World Finals will be staged in Fort Worth when the National Finals Rodeo temporarily moves to Globe Life Field in Arlington Dec. 3-12, a representative of Las Vegas Events confirmed Tuesday.

Events were shifted to Texas because Nevada’s measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus prohibit large gatherings. Texas has no such restrictions. Representatives of Globe Life Field, the new baseball stadium that is home to the Texas Rangers, announced Sept. 9 that they would host the rodeo.

Cowboy Christmas draws about 250,000 people a year. The National Finals Rodeo annually produces an economic impact estimated at $200 million. Las Vegas Events indicated in August that if the rodeo were to move temporarily that other events could move with it and there was no chance for Cowboy Christmas to occur in Las Vegas during the rodeo.

NFR Fan Guidelines

Are face coverings required? All fans will be required to wear face coverings inside the Pro Rodeo Zone and Globe Life Field except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. Will face coverings be provided if I forget mine? Yes.

You are encouraged to bring your own face covering, but masks will be made available at all entries as you enter Globe Life Field. Will social distancing be implemented? Yes. All guests will be encouraged to maintain at least six feet of separation from fans who are not a part of their ticketed pod. Each pod of ticketed seats will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

Will I be subject to temperature checks upon entry? No. Public health authorities recommend self-screening before you enter public places and not entering public places with any of the following signs or symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, and known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19.

Ultimate Guide to Watching the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo: Live Broadcast and Streaming

The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is returning to Texas for the first time in a generation, and The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, and PRCA on Cowboy Channel + are broadcasting LIVE all the rodeo action throughout all 10 days and nights, featuring the top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each rodeo event in their quest to win a gold buckle!

The unprecedented coverage begins each day on The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, and PRCA on Cowboy Channel + at 2:00 pm ET and will lead up to the NFR Live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Each night after the rodeo you can catch the NFR Post Show and the NFR Gold Buckle Presentation to round out that day’s coverage.

The simulcast will showcase new technological advances such as 4K, Sky Cam footage, 360 Degree cameras and Ghost cams to not miss one single second of the action.

How to watch NFR Texas Rodeo Online?

The Wrangler NFR is a 10-day event that includes the fan-favorite Cowboy Christmas as well as the PRCA National Convention. The schedule also includes nightly Buckle Presentations, Benny Binion’s World Famous Wrangler NFR Bucking Horse Sale, the PRCA Awards Banquet and Gala also the Pro Rodeo League of Women Style Show and Luncheon. All performances will be covered by The Cowboy Channel live and simulcast on RFD-TV.s.

2020 NFR on CBS All Access?

Yes CBS is the official broadcasting partner of the NFR. watch all the content live on-demand along with other sports and also watch exclusive coverage of shows like Star Trek and the good fight.

National Finals Rodeo Live Stream

If you don’t like the commercial options that we have cited above and are looking for something that is free and yet of high quality. Then social media can be of your help. Below we are mentioning some of the best social media options for catching the live stream of National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020.

Watch Wrangler National Finals Live Streaming Free

You can watch the NFR live stream 2020 online. The Wrangler NFR is going to be one of the best events you have ever experienced. There is also an NFR live stream too. Fans are super ready to see their favorites compete for the title of world champion.

If you do not have cable, you have a lot of options to watch the NFR. The options for endless actually. Technically, there is no way to officially watch the NFR live stream for free or without cable. There is a way you can get the NFR via other online options, but there will be a cost no matter what you watch the NFR on. There are subscriptions that you can get to watch the NFR live, however. source