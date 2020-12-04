Detroit Mercy vs Michigan State (MSU) 2020 Live Streams Free Basketball Reddit In HD

Detroit Mercy vs Michigan State (MSU) 2020 Live Streams Free Basketball Reddit In HD1 min read
How to watch Detroit Mercy vs Michigan State Basketball on TV, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The eighth-ranked Michigan State men’s basketball team will host Detroit Mercy at Breslin Center on Friday, Dec. 4.
The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET.
Michigan State is 3-0 after beating No. 6 Duke, 75-69, on Tuesday. This will be the season opener for Detroit Mercy.
How to watch MSU vs. Detroit Mercy basketball
Game time: 5 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 4
TV: BTN
BTN broadcasters are scheduled to be Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst).
On DirecTV, BTN is channel 610. On Dish, BTN is channel 410.
Online live stream: FOXSports.com/live
Satellite radio: Sirius channel 138, XM channel 196, SiriusXM.com 958
Complete list of Michigan State terrestrial radio affiliates.
Michigan State vs. Detroit Mercy basketball gambling odds
Michigan State is a 25.5-point favorite over Detroit Mercy, according to FanDuel.
The over/under total for the game is 151.5 points.