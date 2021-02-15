Rapid Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes Market Size | Global Statistics Report 2020 To 2027

The global Rapid Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes market include BGI Group, Abbott, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, Co-Diagnostics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, QIAGEN, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Quidel Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The continually increasing cases of CoVid-19 and the need for smart testing solutions will be the critical stimulants for the growth of this market. The demand for Immunoassay test strips will continue to show a steady increase since they are up-and-coming tools with many benefits like faster test results, easy to use, affordable, expensive equipment, or trained professionals’ operation. The ability to use these cassettes in regions where sophisticated laboratory facilities lack will be a market booster. The market will witness lucrative opportunities for growth since these cassettes can be extended to detect biomarkers of other diseases in body fluids and other fluids at the point of care. A constant increase in laboratory capacity by expanding testing portfolios in existing centers and establishing new, high-capacity laboratories maximizes the adoption of detection kits. The main challenge the immunoassay test cassette/strip market faces is introducing better and efficient alternate test kits.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes.

Market Segmentation

This section of the rapid immunoassay test strips/cassettes market report provides detailed data on the segments by analyzing them geographically, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or service.

By Specimen Type

Nasopharyngeal Swab

Oropharyngeal Swab

Nasal Swab

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinics

Public Health Labs

Private and Commercial Labs

Physicians Labs and Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Rapid Immunoassay Test Strips/Cassettes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

