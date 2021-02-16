Power Management IC Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Leading Players- Analog Devices, Inc., Maxim Integrated, NXP Semiconductors

Latest market study on “Global Power Management IC Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Voltage Regulators, Motor Control IC, Integrated ASSP Power Management IC, Battery Management IC, Others); End Use (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecom and Networking, Others)”. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Power Management IC market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

What is Power Management IC?

PMIC stands for power management integrated circuits. These electronic components provide fully integrated, high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of application categories such as automotive, consumer electronics and telecommunications & networking. PMICs provide optimal integration solutions due to its operational features such as power management, device monitoring, battery management, interface & audio functions, as well as other system-specific functions. Market for power management IC is expected to grow rapidly due to wide application of PMIC in electronic devices.

Market Insights:

The escalation in the demand for battery-operated devices and rising sales of consumer electronics and automotive is driving the growth of the power management IC market. However, the complex integration mechanism for multi-power domain system on a chip of PMIC may restrain the growth of the power management IC market. Furthermore, upsurge in the technological advancement and rise in the use of hybrid electric vehicles is anticipated to create market opportunities for the power management IC market during the forecast period.

The Emerging Players in the Power Management IC Market includes

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Power Management IC Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Power Management IC Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Power Management IC Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Power Management IC industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Power Management IC market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Power Management IC market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Power Management IC Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

