Sapphire Necklace Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Ernest Jones, Stauer, BijanAndCo

Brief Overview on Sapphire Necklace

Sapphire is one of the most beautiful gems among the categories of jewelry stones. This sapphire comes in the shade of whole rainbow colors expect red. Sapphire belongs to the corundum family and also includes some fancy sapphires. Corundum are the second hardest gem with respect to diamonds. These sapphires necklaces are famous due to the individual’s prized possession. With the rising geographic consumption of these gems has made the market more poised in terms of jewelry. Although Asia has been the traditional source of gem (Sapphires) corundum for over past years, also Africa is coming as a poised to become a new primary source of these sources.

Sapphire Necklace Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Sapphire & Diamond Necklace, Sapphire & Gold Necklace, Sapphire & Silver Necklace, Others), Application (Decoration, Collection, Others), Sapphires Type (Natural Sapphires, Blue Sapphire, Pink Sapphires, Padparadscha, Star sapphire), Sales Channel (Online, Offline (Jewelry Stores))

Market Trend:

Easily Availabilities of Finance for Purchasing Gems and Young, Rich Indians have Started a Gem of a Trend as Demand for Sapphires to Grow

Market Drivers:

Growing Preference of these gems in Compared to Diamonds and Availability of Different Shapes and Colours in Sapphire Necklace to Enhance Individuals Personality

Challenges:

Issue Related to High Cost of Raw material for Manufacturing Gems and Problem related to Lack of Acceptance in Low and Middle Income Group People

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Sapphire Necklace Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

