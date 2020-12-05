Crowdsourced Security Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Applause, Bugcrowd, passbrains

AMA Latest publication of the Global Crowdsourced Security Comprehensive Study by Type (Web Application, Mobile Application, Others), Application (Back office, Front office), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others), Form (Crowd sourced Bug Bounty, Gamified Crowd sourced Technologies, Sharing Intelligence, Collaborating for a Specific Cause, Crowd sourced Penetration Tests, Others), Crowd type (Private, Public) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2025. examines the market for Crowdsourced Security and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Crowdsourced Security, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Crowd sourced security is the approach of organized security where various ethical hackers search and report the vulnerabilities in the assets of the organization. It is derived from the active testers per asset or ecosystem with more traditional testing methods. Crowd sourced security is used by leading edge firms like Google, Apple, and Facebook. Further, it helps to eliminate the imbalance between the cyber attackers and enterprise security defenders. It also provides results to support risk reduction, cost control and decrease operational overhead.

Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/116931-global-crowdsourced-security-market

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Crowdsourced Security Market?

What you should look for in a Crowdsourced Security

What trends are driving the Market

About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view pointto examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Crowdsourced Security vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, productsspecification &comparisons matrixwith recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: Applause (United States), Bugcrowd Inc. (United States), Cobalt Labs Inc. (United States), Detectify (Sweden), HackerOne (United States), passbrains (Germany), Planit (United States), Rainforest (United States), Synack (United States) and Zerocopter (Netherlands)

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covidi.e in last few months of 2020.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

by Type (Web Application, Mobile Application, Others), Application (Back office, Front office), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others), Form (Crowd sourced Bug Bounty, Gamified Crowd sourced Technologies, Sharing Intelligence, Collaborating for a Specific Cause, Crowd sourced Penetration Tests, Others), Crowd type (Private, Public)

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)

Market Drivers

Continuous Adoption of Different Security Measures to Detect and Prevent the Presence of Cyber Threat

Increasing Focus of Different Industries to Upgrade the Traditional Security Measures

Market Trend

Growing Technological Advancements which Require Security Solutions

Restraints

Adoption of Preventive Security Measures Rather than Remedial Solutions

This exclusively business-focused Study/Fact book offers analysis and better understanding of the current and future challenges needed to make the most accurate and informed business decisions.

Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/116931-global-crowdsourced-security-market

Who should get most benefit of this report:

Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Crowdsourced Security

Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Crowdsourced Security for large and enterprise level organizations

Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.

Purchase Single USER License copy Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=116931

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of Crowdsourced Security Market Crowdsourced Security Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2014-2025) Crowdsourced Security Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2014-2025) Crowdsourced Security Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2014-2025) Crowdsourced Security Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2025) Crowdsourced Security Competitive Situation and Current (COVID) Scenario Analysis Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Crowdsourced Security Crowdsourced Security Manufacturing Cost Analysis Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/116931-global-crowdsourced-security-market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like MENA Countries Edition, North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]