Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | Globus Medical, DePuy Synthes, Stryker

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Artificial Lumbar Disc Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Market Report 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Artificial Lumbar Disc report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Artificial Lumbar Disc market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Artificial Lumbar Disc specifications, and company profiles. The Artificial Lumbar Disc study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Lumbar Disc report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Globus Medical, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, AxioMed, Paradigm Spine, B.Braun Melsungen, NuVasive, Simplify Medical, Orthofix International, K2M, Medtronic

Market Segmentation by Product: Biopolymer Material

Metal Material



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



The Artificial Lumbar Disc Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Lumbar Disc market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Lumbar Disc industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Lumbar Disc market?

Table of Contents:

1 Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Overview

1.1 Artificial Lumbar Disc Product Scope

1.2 Artificial Lumbar Disc Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Biopolymer Material

1.2.3 Metal Material

1.3 Artificial Lumbar Disc Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.4 Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Artificial Lumbar Disc Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Lumbar Disc Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Artificial Lumbar Disc Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Lumbar Disc as of 2020)

3.4 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Artificial Lumbar Disc Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Lumbar Disc Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 147 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Lumbar Disc Business

12.1 Globus Medical

12.1.1 Globus Medical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Globus Medical Business Overview

12.1.3 Globus Medical Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Globus Medical Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.1.5 Globus Medical Recent Development

12.2 DePuy Synthes

12.2.1 DePuy Synthes Corporation Information

12.2.2 DePuy Synthes Business Overview

12.2.3 DePuy Synthes Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DePuy Synthes Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.2.5 DePuy Synthes Recent Development

12.3 Stryker

12.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

12.3.2 Stryker Business Overview

12.3.3 Stryker Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Stryker Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

12.4 AxioMed

12.4.1 AxioMed Corporation Information

12.4.2 AxioMed Business Overview

12.4.3 AxioMed Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 AxioMed Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.4.5 AxioMed Recent Development

12.5 Paradigm Spine

12.5.1 Paradigm Spine Corporation Information

12.5.2 Paradigm Spine Business Overview

12.5.3 Paradigm Spine Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Paradigm Spine Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.5.5 Paradigm Spine Recent Development

12.6 B.Braun Melsungen

12.6.1 B.Braun Melsungen Corporation Information

12.6.2 B.Braun Melsungen Business Overview

12.6.3 B.Braun Melsungen Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 B.Braun Melsungen Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.6.5 B.Braun Melsungen Recent Development

12.7 NuVasive

12.7.1 NuVasive Corporation Information

12.7.2 NuVasive Business Overview

12.7.3 NuVasive Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NuVasive Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.7.5 NuVasive Recent Development

12.8 Simplify Medical

12.8.1 Simplify Medical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Simplify Medical Business Overview

12.8.3 Simplify Medical Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Simplify Medical Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.8.5 Simplify Medical Recent Development

12.9 Orthofix International

12.9.1 Orthofix International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Orthofix International Business Overview

12.9.3 Orthofix International Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Orthofix International Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.9.5 Orthofix International Recent Development

12.10 K2M

12.10.1 K2M Corporation Information

12.10.2 K2M Business Overview

12.10.3 K2M Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 K2M Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.10.5 K2M Recent Development

12.11 Medtronic

12.11.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Medtronic Business Overview

12.11.3 Medtronic Artificial Lumbar Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Medtronic Artificial Lumbar Disc Products Offered

12.11.5 Medtronic Recent Development

13 Artificial Lumbar Disc Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Artificial Lumbar Disc Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Lumbar Disc

13.4 Artificial Lumbar Disc Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Artificial Lumbar Disc Distributors List

14.3 Artificial Lumbar Disc Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Trends

15.2 Artificial Lumbar Disc Drivers

15.3 Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Challenges

15.4 Artificial Lumbar Disc Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

