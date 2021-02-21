Handheld Infrared Camera Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027 | Panasonic, OMEGA Engineering, Infrared Cameras Inc.

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Handheld Infrared Camera Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Market Report 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Handheld Infrared Camera report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Handheld Infrared Camera market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Handheld Infrared Camera specifications, and company profiles. The Handheld Infrared Camera study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Infrared Camera report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Infrared Camera market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Infrared Camera market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Infrared Camera market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Infrared Camera market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Infrared Camera market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Panasonic, OMEGA Engineering, Infrared Cameras Inc., Xenics Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, FLIR Systems, OPGAL OPTRONIC INDUSTRIES, Testo AG, SiOnyx, InfraTec GmbH, Raytheon, Axis Communications, Fujifilm Holdings, Leonardo DRS, Seek Therma, Honeywell International, DIAS Infrared GmbH, Optris GmbH, Fluke Corporation, Hanwha Techwin
Market Segmentation by Product: Cooled Technology Infrared Camera
Uncooled Technology Infrared Camera
Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial
Industry
Automotive
Medical Insurance
Military
Other
The Handheld Infrared Camera Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Infrared Camera market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Infrared Camera market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Handheld Infrared Camera market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Infrared Camera industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Infrared Camera market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Infrared Camera market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Infrared Camera market?
Table of Contents:
1 Handheld Infrared Camera Market Overview
1.1 Handheld Infrared Camera Product Scope
1.2 Handheld Infrared Camera Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Cooled Technology Infrared Camera
1.2.3 Uncooled Technology Infrared Camera
1.3 Handheld Infrared Camera Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industry
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Medical Insurance
1.3.6 Military
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Handheld Infrared Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Handheld Infrared Camera Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Handheld Infrared Camera Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Handheld Infrared Camera Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Handheld Infrared Camera Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Handheld Infrared Camera Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Handheld Infrared Camera as of 2020)
3.4 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Handheld Infrared Camera Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Handheld Infrared Camera Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Handheld Infrared Camera Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Handheld Infrared Camera Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Handheld Infrared Camera Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Handheld Infrared Camera Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Infrared Camera Business
12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.1.3 Panasonic Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Panasonic Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.2 OMEGA Engineering
12.2.1 OMEGA Engineering Corporation Information
12.2.2 OMEGA Engineering Business Overview
12.2.3 OMEGA Engineering Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 OMEGA Engineering Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.2.5 OMEGA Engineering Recent Development
12.3 Infrared Cameras Inc.
12.3.1 Infrared Cameras Inc. Corporation Information
12.3.2 Infrared Cameras Inc. Business Overview
12.3.3 Infrared Cameras Inc. Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Infrared Cameras Inc. Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.3.5 Infrared Cameras Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Xenics Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
12.4.1 Xenics Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Corporation Information
12.4.2 Xenics Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Business Overview
12.4.3 Xenics Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Xenics Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.4.5 Xenics Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Recent Development
12.5 FLIR Systems
12.5.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information
12.5.2 FLIR Systems Business Overview
12.5.3 FLIR Systems Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 FLIR Systems Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.5.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development
12.6 OPGAL OPTRONIC INDUSTRIES
12.6.1 OPGAL OPTRONIC INDUSTRIES Corporation Information
12.6.2 OPGAL OPTRONIC INDUSTRIES Business Overview
12.6.3 OPGAL OPTRONIC INDUSTRIES Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 OPGAL OPTRONIC INDUSTRIES Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.6.5 OPGAL OPTRONIC INDUSTRIES Recent Development
12.7 Testo AG
12.7.1 Testo AG Corporation Information
12.7.2 Testo AG Business Overview
12.7.3 Testo AG Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Testo AG Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.7.5 Testo AG Recent Development
12.8 SiOnyx
12.8.1 SiOnyx Corporation Information
12.8.2 SiOnyx Business Overview
12.8.3 SiOnyx Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 SiOnyx Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.8.5 SiOnyx Recent Development
12.9 InfraTec GmbH
12.9.1 InfraTec GmbH Corporation Information
12.9.2 InfraTec GmbH Business Overview
12.9.3 InfraTec GmbH Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 InfraTec GmbH Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.9.5 InfraTec GmbH Recent Development
12.10 Raytheon
12.10.1 Raytheon Corporation Information
12.10.2 Raytheon Business Overview
12.10.3 Raytheon Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Raytheon Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.10.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.11 Axis Communications
12.11.1 Axis Communications Corporation Information
12.11.2 Axis Communications Business Overview
12.11.3 Axis Communications Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Axis Communications Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.11.5 Axis Communications Recent Development
12.12 Fujifilm Holdings
12.12.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fujifilm Holdings Business Overview
12.12.3 Fujifilm Holdings Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fujifilm Holdings Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.12.5 Fujifilm Holdings Recent Development
12.13 Leonardo DRS
12.13.1 Leonardo DRS Corporation Information
12.13.2 Leonardo DRS Business Overview
12.13.3 Leonardo DRS Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Leonardo DRS Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.13.5 Leonardo DRS Recent Development
12.14 Seek Therma
12.14.1 Seek Therma Corporation Information
12.14.2 Seek Therma Business Overview
12.14.3 Seek Therma Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Seek Therma Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.14.5 Seek Therma Recent Development
12.15 Honeywell International
12.15.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
12.15.2 Honeywell International Business Overview
12.15.3 Honeywell International Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Honeywell International Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.15.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.16 DIAS Infrared GmbH
12.16.1 DIAS Infrared GmbH Corporation Information
12.16.2 DIAS Infrared GmbH Business Overview
12.16.3 DIAS Infrared GmbH Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 DIAS Infrared GmbH Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.16.5 DIAS Infrared GmbH Recent Development
12.17 Optris GmbH
12.17.1 Optris GmbH Corporation Information
12.17.2 Optris GmbH Business Overview
12.17.3 Optris GmbH Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Optris GmbH Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.17.5 Optris GmbH Recent Development
12.18 Fluke Corporation
12.18.1 Fluke Corporation Corporation Information
12.18.2 Fluke Corporation Business Overview
12.18.3 Fluke Corporation Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Fluke Corporation Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.18.5 Fluke Corporation Recent Development
12.19 Hanwha Techwin
12.19.1 Hanwha Techwin Corporation Information
12.19.2 Hanwha Techwin Business Overview
12.19.3 Hanwha Techwin Handheld Infrared Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Hanwha Techwin Handheld Infrared Camera Products Offered
12.19.5 Hanwha Techwin Recent Development
13 Handheld Infrared Camera Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Handheld Infrared Camera Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Handheld Infrared Camera
13.4 Handheld Infrared Camera Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Handheld Infrared Camera Distributors List
14.3 Handheld Infrared Camera Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Handheld Infrared Camera Market Trends
15.2 Handheld Infrared Camera Drivers
15.3 Handheld Infrared Camera Market Challenges
15.4 Handheld Infrared Camera Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
