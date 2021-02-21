Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | Kolon Industries, Amiblu Holding, Megha Fiber Glass Industries

“
Key Players Mentioned: Kolon Industries, Amiblu Holding, Megha Fiber Glass Industries, Fibrex
Market Segmentation by Product: Polyester Pipe
Vinyl Ester Pipe
Epoxy Pipe
Market Segmentation by Application: Wastewater Treatment
Residential
Commercial Buildings
Chemical
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Overview
1.1 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Product Scope
1.2 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Polyester Pipe
1.2.3 Vinyl Ester Pipe
1.2.4 Epoxy Pipe
1.3 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Wastewater Treatment
1.3.3 Residential
1.3.4 Commercial Buildings
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes as of 2020)
3.4 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 133 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 133 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 246 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 246 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Business
12.1 Kolon Industries
12.1.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kolon Industries Business Overview
12.1.3 Kolon Industries Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Kolon Industries Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Products Offered
12.1.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development
12.2 Amiblu Holding
12.2.1 Amiblu Holding Corporation Information
12.2.2 Amiblu Holding Business Overview
12.2.3 Amiblu Holding Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Amiblu Holding Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Products Offered
12.2.5 Amiblu Holding Recent Development
12.3 Megha Fiber Glass Industries
12.3.1 Megha Fiber Glass Industries Corporation Information
12.3.2 Megha Fiber Glass Industries Business Overview
12.3.3 Megha Fiber Glass Industries Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Megha Fiber Glass Industries Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Products Offered
12.3.5 Megha Fiber Glass Industries Recent Development
12.4 Fibrex
12.4.1 Fibrex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Fibrex Business Overview
12.4.3 Fibrex Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Fibrex Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Products Offered
12.4.5 Fibrex Recent Development
…
13 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes
13.4 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Distributors List
14.3 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Trends
15.2 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Drivers
15.3 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Challenges
15.4 Glass-fiber-reinforced (GFR) Plastic Pipes Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
