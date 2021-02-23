Escalator And Elevator Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share And Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025

Rapid urbanization around the world is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global elevators and escalators market finds Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. The study is titled ”Elevators and Escalators Market: Global Market Analysis Insights and Forecasts 2018 – 2025.” A major factor boosting this market is the advancement in the construction industry and changing demographic trends.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Top Players

KONE Corporation

Toshiba

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator Company

Fujitec Egypt Co. Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

Otis Elevator Co.

Major Segments Mentioned:

By Product Type

Elevator

Escalator

Moving Walk Ways

By Service

Maintenance & Repair

New Installation

Modernization

By Technology

Electric lifts

Hydraulic lifts

Escalators

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Infrastructure

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

On the contrary, the high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Escalator and Elevator Market.

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Escalator and Elevator Market.

