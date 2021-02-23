The Non Wood Fiber Market to generate more revenue from Asia Pacific

In the recent past, major problems that have challenged the development of pulp and paper industry include contamination of environment, shortage of resources and level of the technical equipment. One of the key factor is shortage of raw material resources, which is primarily due to contradiction between structure of raw material and the fiber resources. Thus, non-wood fiber possess a variety of excellent properties in both optical and physical aspects that can be utilized to improve their products. Currently, non-wood fiber accounts for only a small share of raw material for paper and paperboard, however it is expected to grow in coming years.

Demand for the paper has witness continuous growth in the past 5 decades, however in the coming year growth will be reduced because the existing wood resources may be inadequate to meet this demand for paper primarily in APAC and European region. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns pertaining to habitat destruction and other longer term impacts of forest harvesting. It is necessary to utilize alternative fiber sources such as non-wood fiber, which are available in significant quantity and also one of the major source of fiber for papermaking across the developing economies.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/29380

Global Non-Wood Fiber Market: Dynamics

Demand for the non-wood fiber for papermaking is expected to witness continuous growth in the developed economies such as North America and Europe, due to the various environmental concerns such as disposal of agricultural residues and depleting forest resources. Further, non-wood fiber possess various advantages as compared to that of wood fiber such as they consume less water and fertilizers, they can reduce deforestation and also reduce emission of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide that arises from burning of waste agricultural residues

Utilization of non-wood fiber possess various advantages over its counterparts, however they have various problems pertaining to their collection & transportation, handling and storage, bleaching, washing and chemical recovery, etc. Moreover, availability of constant supply of fiber is one of the primary concern for the paper mills. The aforementioned reasons are expected to act as a restraining factor for the global non-wood fiber market.

Increasing preference of bamboo as non-wood fiber material for the production of pulp and paperboard is found to be one of the key trends in the global non-wood fiber marketplace. Bamboo has emerged as one of the important raw material for papermaking in order to mitigate the shortage of wood resources primarily in the East Asia region.

Request For Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/29380

Global Non-Wood Fiber Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Non-Wood Fiber market can be segmented on the basis of source, category and application

Based on the source, the global non-wood fiber market can be segmented into,

Straw

Bagasse

Bamboo

Others (Cotton, jute, etc.)

Based on the category, the global non-wood fiber market can be segmented into,

On-Purpose or Dedicated

Agricultural Residues

Industrial Residues

Naturally Occurring Uncultivated Crops

Based on the application, the global non-wood fiber market can be segmented into,

Papermaking

Pulp Production

Others

Global Non-Wood Fiber Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, globally the non-wood fiber market is found to be led by Asia-Pacific region and is expected to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast years. Continuous rise in population and economic expansion across the China and India has led to an increased demand for quality value-added products such as paperboard and paper, etc. In order to meet this demand, Pulp and Paper industry across these countries has expanded greatly during the past few decades. Asia-Pacific regions is expected to be followed by European countries in the global non-wood fiber over the coming years. North America, spearheaded by U.S. is anticipated to witness moderate growth rate over the coming years in global non-wood fiber market. Middle East & Africa and Latin America region are anticipated to account for small share in the overall consumption of non-wood fiber owing to the very low production of pulp and paper across the region

Global Non-Wood Fiber Market: Market Participants

Key players involved in the global Non-Wood Fiber market include Chempolis, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co., Ltd., Bamboo Australia Pty Ltd., EcoPlanet Bamboo, Jiangxi Kangda Bamboo Ware Group Co., Ltd. and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Non-Wood Fiber market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Non-Wood Fiber market segments such as

You can access Full report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29380

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Non-Wood Fiber Market Segments

Non-Wood Fiber Market Dynamics

Non-Wood Fiber Market Size

Non-Wood Fiber Production and Consumption Analysis

Non-Wood Fiber Value Chain Analysis

Non-Wood Fiber Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Non-Wood Fiber Competition & Companies involved

Non-Wood Fiber Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Russia)

South Asia (India, ASEAN)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on Non-Wood Fiber market segments and geographies.