Global Aircraft Radome Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017 – 2027

Aircraft Radome Market: Introduction

An aircraft radome is a structure used to protect the radar system. Radome is constructed of materials that attenuate the electromagnetic signal transmitted or received by the antenna. Radome protects the antenna from extreme weather conditions. Moreover, the integration of radome improves the system performance as the antenna does not comes in direct contact with wind, rain or ice. Radome is available in various shapes and sizes according to the design of the aircraft as well as the application in which the radome is being used. Radome is constructed of fibre or core materials depending on the application. Recently, manufacturers are focusing on designing lightweight and durable aircraft radome that can easily transmit signals.

Aircraft Radome Market: Dynamics

The aircraft radome market is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period owing to increase in number of commercial as well as military aircrafts. Air travel has increased considerably over the years as a large chunk of population with high disposable income prefers airways as means of conveyance, which increases the need for airline carriers and simultaneously surges the demand for aircraft radome. This factor is one of the primary factor that boosting the growth of the aircraft radome market. The entire structure of the aircraft with its radar system is cost intensive hence for the security, safety and efficient functioning radome are of paramount importance. Thus, this is another factor that will boost the growth of aircraft radome market.

Aircraft radome reduces the maintenance cost of the radar system, as the antenna stays protected during the course of travel, which helps in attaining seamless communication. Moreover, the design of the radome is aesthetically pleasing and can be used to effectively conceal the equipment inside the dome. These factors are boosting the demand for radome in aerospace industry. Furthermore, developing countries including India and China are heavily investing in defense sector by procuring advanced military aircrafts. This factor is also expected to boost the aircraft radome market during the forecast period.

The aircraft radome market is also dependent on the number of orders placed by the airline carriers for aircrafts. High number of orders can strain the productivity of aircraft OEMs resulting in backlogs which can disrupt the overall dynamics of aircraft radome market.

Aircraft Radome Market: Segmentation

The aircraft radome market can be segmented by product type, aircraft type and material type:

On the basis of product type, aircraft radome market can be segmented into:

Nose Radome

Other Radome

On the basis of aircraft type, aircraft radome market can be segmented into:

Commercial Aviation Narrow Body Aircraft Wide Body Aircraft Very Large Body Aircraft Regional Aircraft

Military Aviation

On the basis of material type aircraft radome market can be segmented into:

Metal

Fibre Resin Composite

Others

Aircraft Radome Market: Regional Outlook

The North America aircraft radome market is expected to grow on an above average scale, owing to increase in air travel and the presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers in the region. The Europe market also has a high potential for the growth due to large presence of aircraft engine manufacturers in the region and their tie ups with several aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, In Asia Pacific, China is venturing into the manufacturing of low cost commercial aircrafts which can help in reducing the import cost and also setup its own engine manufacturing plant which in turn, increases the growth of aircraft radome market over the forecast period. Aircraft radome market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow in the upcoming years as large number of orders for new aircrafts are placed by significant carriers.

Aircraft Radome Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global aircraft radome market identified in the value chain are:

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

Jenoptik

Vermont Composites Inc.

Starwin Industries

Saint-Gobain

Orbital ATK

Meggitt PLC

Kitsap Composites

