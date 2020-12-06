Watch Garcia vs Spence jr Fight Game in Dallas | 2020 December 5

Hallo Funs Watch Danny Garcia vs Errol Spence Jr Fight Game | Garcia vs Spence live stream in Dallas | 2020 December 5.

Undefeated unified welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence, Jr. (26-0, 21 KOs) returns to defend his titles against two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) in one of the most anticipated boxing matches of the year headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Click here for stream free

EVENT Danny Garcia vs Errol Spence Jr Date 05 December 2020 Venue AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Start Time 7:00 pm AEST Live Stream Live on SKY Sports

Moments ago it was announced that Errol Spence Jr will be defending his IBF/WBC welterweight straps against Danny Garcia on December 5th in front of a live crowd of fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Spence vs. Garcia fight will be shown on Fox Sports pay-per-view.

Tickets for the Errol Spence Jr (26-0, 21 KOs) vs Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) will go on sale next Wednesday.

The Spence-Garcia fight was previously scheduled to take place behind closed doors on November 21st, but the promoters for the two have chosen to move it to the new date on December 5th to take advantage of the state of Texas allowing fans into sporting events.

The Garcia Spence fight is on Saturday, 5 December in Arlington, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium.

It will see around 11,000 fans in attendance with the Cowboys already showcasing their ability to welcome socially-distanced spectators during the NFL season. What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream? Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia will be broadcast in the UK on Premier Sports. The service is available through their monthly payment option of £9.99, which also includes Guinness PRO14 rugby, La Liga and Serie A – sign up to purchase the big fight here. The action can then be streamed from any mobile or tablet device or cast straight onto a smart TV with the official Premier Sports app.

ERROL SPENCE JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : American

: American Born : Long Island, NY

: Long Island, NY Height : 5’9 1/2″

: 5’9 1/2″ Reach : 72″

: 72″ Total fights : 26

: 26 Record: 26-0, 21 KOs

DANNY GARCIA RECORD AND BIO

Nationality : American

: American Born : Philadelphia

: Philadelphia Height : 5’8″

: 5’8″ Reach : 68 1/2″

: 68 1/2″ Total fights : 38

: 38 Record: 36-2, 21 KOs

The Garcia vs Spence fight is being shown exclusively on Main Event as a pay-per-view in Australia via Foxtel and Optus. It’ll set you back $49.95, with build up coverage beginning at 7pm. Yep, this one’s all about the PPV, we’re afraid. If you’re desperate to watch this clash but have mistimed your holiday or trip abroad, then keep reading to see how to watch Garcia vs Spence from abroad. What TV channel will it be on? This is where you’ll start to smile. A fight between two of the pound-for-pound kings is being shown live on ITV4 for free. Spence v Garcia can be watched for free! As can a number of undercard fights, with the broadcast getting underway at 1am. What a treat for the British public. Garcia v Spence jr fight card : Dec. 5: Dallas (Fox PPV) Title fight: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds, for Spence’s IBF and WBC welterweight titles

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds, for Spence’s IBF and WBC welterweight titles Sebastian Fundora vs. Jorge Cota, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

Julio Ceja vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 12 rounds, featherweights

Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana 10 rounds, welterweights

There are Many ways to watch Garcia vs Spence live stream with or without cable. The official live streaming broadcaster is Fox Sports PPV, Foxtel and the main event. While Boxer has a contract with the network, pay-per-view fights are not worth it or they will broadcast the under cards live, but if you are interested in another competition, there are more ways to look at them.

You can watch Danny Garcia vs Errol Spence Jr live coverage via the FOX app. It works on most of the devices you have already. It is especially easy if you have a subscription to Fox Sports PPV. You can download the app on your devices, sign in to the app, then start the stream.

Danny Garcia v Spence jr fight will be streamed live online on USA FOX Sports Pay Per View on December 05. You’ll be able to watch the fight by streaming it live on the FOX PPV directly. There are several ways that you can view this fight by streaming it live online. You can use a Roku, Apple Tv, VPN, Fire Tv, and even Chrome cast too. Everything you need to watch this fight or in included here for you. Here are more ways than you can watch the live fight.

If you have Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chrome cast there is a chance that you can watch Spence vs Garcia fight Pay Per View on your tv or devices. You can stream the fight live with any one of these providers. All of these options will give you a chance to watch the fight and stream it live. These provide you with the best quality streams and you can any live sport with these.

In recent years, social media platforms have been diving into the market of live stream sports and the competition is sure to heat up. Frequent users of platforms such as Facebook and Twitter should keep their eyes peeled for potential live streams of the Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia.

Facebook Watch has already made deals to live stream other sports in recent years. The platform already provides content featuring popular TV shows. It would not be out of the question for FOX Sports to strike a deal with Facebook to live stream Spence Jr. vs Porter and other high-profile fights.

Reddit does not offer an official live stream for sports but access to watch the Spence Jr. vs Garcia fight live online can be found through a subreddit. A subreddit is a small community within the site where members of the community could possibly provide a safe link to watch the fight.

If you are looking for tickets to the Spence at Garcia fight, you can visit this web site: www.viagogo.com. There is also StubHub that is selling tickets too. You can get here discount tickets, there are the ticket seller names Cheap Tickets that may have something in your budget as well.

Errol Spence Jr. is an American professional boxer who is a unified welterweight champion, having held the IBF title since 2017 and the WBC title since 2019. Born: March 3, 1990 (age 30 years), Long Island, New York, United States Height: 1.77 m Weight: 69 kg Total Fights: 26 Division: Welterweight Parents: Errol Spence Sr., Debra Spence Danny Garcia Danny Óscar García is an American professional boxer. He has held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the unified WBA, WBC, The Ring magazine and lineal light welterweight titles between 2012 and 2015, and the WBC welterweight title from 2016 to 2017. Born: March 20, 1988 (age 32 years), North Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Height: 1.74 m Nationality: American Manager: Al Haymon Siblings: Angelise Garcia, Sianney Garcia, Erik Garcia Children: Philly Swift Garcia Odds Errol Spence Jr: 1 / 3 Errol Spence Jr by KO or TKO: 11 / 4 Errol Spence Jr by decision: 8/11 Danny Garcia: 9/4 Danny Garcia by KO or TKO: 9/1 Danny Garcia by decision: 9/2 Draw: 22/1

Garcia versus Spence fight is going to be one that we won’t forget. The two boxers fighting and from different bout is going to make this exciting fight to watch Spence vs Garcia for sure.