The Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market to witness an exponential influx of revenue in the next 10 years

Irritable bowel syndrome is a functional gastrointestinal disorder of gut that may be characterized by colon muscle contractions. Irritable bowel syndrome affects the large intestine. Irritable bowel syndrome is associated with malfunctioning of the bowel and majorly occurs in elder population. Constipation, diarrhea, abdominal pain, alteration and discomfort in bowel function and bloating are some of the common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Blood test and endoscopy are normally performed to detect this syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome is a common disorder. There is no complete cure for the irritable bowel syndrome. Medicines used in irritable bowel syndrome are effective in decreasing the symptoms.

The market of irritable bowel syndrome treatment is witnessing positive growth owing to establishment of well-defined diagnosis criteria and exploration of novel therapeutic classes by the key market players. Additionally, change in lifestyle and eating habits increases the incidence of this disorder that may escalate the use of this treatment and hence drive the market growth. However, lack of specific treatment which treat all the symptoms of this disorder may restrain the growth of this market. In addition, higher competition among the key players in terms of pricing is anticipated to hamper overall growth of this market.

Irritable bowel syndrome market is classified on the basis of type, end user and geography.

Based on the type, the global irritable bowel syndrome market is segmented into the following:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea

Irritable Bowel Syndrome with alternating Constipationand Diarrhea

Based on the end user, the global Irritable bowel syndrome market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare settings

Depending on geographic regions, global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, North America dominates the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. High degree of therapeutic needs and penetration of generic drugs in North American market is anticipated to drive the growth of this market. Meanwhile, Europe is considered as the second largest market owing to the large patient population undergoing diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome coupled with the increasing demand for treatment. Launch of novel drugs with improved efficacy which provide sustained relief from irritable bowel syndrome in APAC region primarily drives the growth of this market. In addition, growing awareness regarding chronic nature of irritable bowel syndrome among the people will further drive the growth of this market in APAC region.

