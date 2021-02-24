The Malignant Glioma Market to witness a  splendid CAGR in the next decade

Malignant glioma’s are one of the common sub-type of primary brain tumors which are highly invasive, aggressive and neurologically destructive tumors among the deadliest human cancers. Gliomas account for around 45% of primary brain tumors where children are less likely to develop the risk of gliomas. Gliomas arise from the glial cells or non-neuronal cells hence the name and the cells are supposed to provide support and protection for neurons in the central nervous system and peripheral nervous system. Gliomas are caused due to growing or invading into or creating pressure in nearby the normal brain tissues developing tumors in the brain and spinal cord. According to the grading by WHO (World Health Organization), the grade III tumors are malignant and lead to death within 12 to 24 months. Currently more than 60% of the clinical trials in gene therapy are focused on targeting cancer.

Cancer is one of the major and global health issue faced accounting for approximately 8 million deaths globally. Heredity, geography, exposure to electromagnetic radiation and gender are some factors responsible for most of the gliomas. There is no such population or geographies where the risks for malignant glioblastoma is less hence the treatment area is much wide and has large scope for future advancements. The factors which affect this market include the limitations of chemotherapy, approvals rate for various drugs and therapies by regulatory bodies and increasing population. Lifestyle changes is one of the leading factor to acceleration of this market and indulge companies to select promising novel treatments entering the clinical arena.

The malignant glioma market can be segmented on the basis of therapy and distribution channel.

Based on the therapy the malignant glioma market can be sun-divided into following:

Chemotherapy

Drugs Alkylating Agents VEGF/VEGFR inhibitors Anti angiogenic drugs



Based on the distribution channel the malignant glioma market can be sub-divided into the following:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Organizations

Long term care centers

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical companies have made significant contributions in the treatment of cancer since the past several decades along with increase in spending over cancer related R&D facilities. The market for cancer is steadily increasing due to advancements in the novel methods of treatment, product innovations and successful clinical trials conducted by pharmaceuticals. There are various activities carried out by the pharmaceuticals globally to overcome the technological challenges through mergers and acquisitions, funding and patents. Companies operating in oncology segments are pre-registering for, Pre-clinical, IND, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III.

Depending on geographic region, malignant glioma is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In the Malignant Glioma Market the largest market share is gained by the U.S. where there are large incidence and prevalence cases, followed by Europe where the major pharmaceuticals have their blockbuster drugs and include the major funding associations. It is observed in a survey that 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women which accounts for almost 40% of the population in U.S. are at a risk of developing cancer in the coming years. The drug development costs are overriding the costs of investments in R&D and yet there are comparatively less approved drugs which pass the Phase III trials. The developing countries as India and China have a higher scope by collaborating with the large pharmaceutical industry players and develop new drugs.

The companies which are the major players in the malignant glioma market are Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Panacea Biotec., Zydus Cadila and Merck & Co., Inc.

