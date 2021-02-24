The Chemotherapy Induced Acral Erythema Treatment Market to go on the transient spree in the next decade

Acral erythema, also called as hand-foot syndrome or palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia, is characterized by swelling, redness, paraesthesia (numbness) and desquamation (skin peeling) of palms, soles and rarely on knees and elbow. Acryl erythema is an adverse drug reaction which typically appear after several months of treatment with chemotherapeutic agents, gemcitabine and fluorouracil being the most common drugs causing reaction.

Chemotherapy induced acryl erythema is a dose dependent condition, regression of which can be achieved by discontinuation of chemotherapy or by dose reduction. Treatment for chemotherapy induced acryl erythema includes symptomatic treatment with analgesics and antihistaminic drugs to reduce pain and edema.

Surge in usage of chemotherapeutic agents due to increasing incidence of cancers is the major growth driver of global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market. According to WHO cancer factsheet 2015, the worldwide incidence of cancers is expected to increase by 70% in next 2 decades which perhaps influence the growth of global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market over the forecast period from 2016–2026. Moreover, lifestyle up-gradation, increasing number of smokers are some secondary considerations accountable for rise in global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market.

The global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market has been segmented on the basis of product type, retail sales channels and geography.

Based on product type, the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market is divided into following:

Analgesics

Anti-inflammatory and anti-edematous agents

Antihistaminic

NSAIDs

Oral/topical Glucocorticoids

Pyridoxine (vitamin B6)

Others (cold compression therapy, emollients)

Based on retail sales channels, the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market is divided into following:

Pharmacy and Drugstores

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Drug Stores

The global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market is highly fragmented with large number of local as well as global players. Being the first line therapy for acryl erythema, analgesics segment is expected to contribute for major portion in global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market. Study results from Valencia Institute of Cancer suggests that there is 2% incidence of chemotherapy induced acral erythema among cancer patients who are treated with chemotherapy in Europe.

Geographically, the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute a major share in global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market owing to increased usage of gemcitabine, a common cause of acral erythema. Emerging new indications of some drugs and new therapies for the treatment of chemotherapy induced acral erythema such as topical sildenafil, nicotine patches, topical allopurinol and others are expected to launch in market within the forecast period, which are expected to boost the growth of global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market.

Some of the major players in the global chemotherapy induced acral erythema treatment market include Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Oceanside Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis AG, A-S Medication Solutions, LLC., Preferred Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Syntex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Canada LP, Technilab Pharma, Inc., Allergan, Plc. And others.

