The Anaplastic Oligoastrocytoma Market to grow at a rapid pace during 2024

Oligoastrocytomas is a part of a group of brain tumor called “gliomas”. Glioma tumor is originated in the brain or spine. Oligoastrocytomas contains both astrocytoma cells and oligodendroglioma. About 2.3% of the brain tumors reported are diagnosed as oligoastrocytomas. Oligoastrocytomas is divided into two parts, low grade and anaplastic. According to the WHO grading system, anaplastic oligoastrocytomas are usually identify as grade 1 and grade 2 but sometimes they appear to be grade 4. Anaplastic oligoastrocytomas can be characterized by high cellularity, conspicuous cytologic atypism, microvascular proliferation, mitotic activity and necrosis. Patients suffering from this condition show symptoms like headache, seizure and speech or motor changes. According to the American Brain Cancer Association, clinical trials for the treatment of this tumor are in process to minimize the recurrence rate of anaplastic oligoastocytoma caused after the surgical removal of tumor or chemotherapy and radiation therapy session.

Anaplastic oligoastrocytomas market is offers potential opportunities to cancer care industry. Factors contributing the growth of anaplastic oligoastrocytomas market are rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of anaplastic oligoastrocytomas and increasing pace of clinical trials for novel drug development. Moreover factors such as advancement in technology and innovations in diangositc techniques is expected to drive the growth of anaplastic oligoastrocytoma market over the forecast period. However, lack of specific treatment and critical diagnosis of anaplastic oligoastrocytoma is the major challenge for anaplastic oligoastrocytomas market.

Basically the treatment of anaplastic oligoastrocytoma depends on the size of the tumor. The treatment is processed by surgery to remove the tumor. In order to eliminate the cancerous cells, the combinational therapies such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy are used as effective treatment for anaplastic oligoastrocytoma.

Anaplastic oligoastrocytoma market is segmented on basis of treatment Type, end user and region:

By Treatment Type Chemotherapy Radiation



By End Use Hospitals Cancer Centers Surgical Centers



Oligoastrocytomas is most common in adults and generally occurs at the age of 35–50. Generally these type of tumors are found in both the genders. Children of age 0-14 are often diagnosed with oligoastrocytomas and these tumors comprises of only three percent of primary brain tumors. Factors such as increasing demand for treatment therapies for anaplastic oligoastrocytoma, increasing prevalence of anaplastic oligoastrocytoma in emerging economies are expected provide traction to the growth of anaplastic oligoastrocytoma over the forecast period (2016-2026)

On the basis of region presence, anaplastic oligoastrocytoma market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America and Europe market are at maturity level for clinical research of treatment for anaplastic oligoastrocytomas. Markets of Asia-Pacific region have also shown keen interest in clinical trials of this tumor and are showing growth at faster pace, due to increasing incidence of anaplastic oligoastrocytoma.

Following are the companies and institutions which are involved in clinical trials of treatment for anaplastic oligoastocytomas are:

Tocagen

Shandong Lanjin Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Biogen Idec

Insys Therapeutics

Rush University Medical Center

