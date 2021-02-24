The Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market to witness 2.5X growth in the next decade

Chondrosarcoma refers to cancer of cartilage, a flexible connective tissue found in joints between bones, the ear, the rib cage etc. According to Cancer Network Journal, chondrosarcoma contributes to almost half of the osteosarcoma cases and is the second most common type of osteosacrcoma (tumor of bones). Chondrosarcoma can start at any age but most commonly found in adults above the age of 20 years. As per the statistics of American Cancer Society, occurrence of chondrosarcoma in patients younger than 20 years is less than 5%.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/10100

d rarely found in trachea, breast and other parts of the body showing presence of cartilage tissue. Chondrosarcoma patients do not show any symptoms at an early stage hence, it can only be diagnosed in the late stage of a tumor when it shows fracture and bony bump at the tumor site. Diagnosis of chondrosarcoma can be done using radiography (X-Ray), computerized tomography (CT scan) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Unlike other cancers chondrosarcoma is resistant to chemotherapy and radiation therapy and can primarily be treated with surgery. Surgical procedures for chondrosarcoma treatment involve limb sparing operations, complete surgical ablation and amputation in certain cases.

Increasing prevalence of osteosarcoma can ultimately influence the growth of global chondrosarcoma treatment market. According to Cancer Network Journal the incidence of osteosacrcoma in the U.S. is approximately 800 cases per year. Other factors responsible for growth of global chondrosarcoma treatment market include growing prevalence of genetic diseases. However, the global chondrosarcoma treatment market is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period owing to limited availability of treatment options.

Access Full Report Segmentation Analysis @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/10100

The global chondrosarcoma treatment market has been classified on the basis of treatment type, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global chondrosarcoma treatment market is divided into following:

Surgical Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Based on the end user type, the global chondrosarcoma treatment market is divided into following:

Hospitals

Multispecialty Clinics

Cancer Treatment Centers

Surgical treatment segment is expected to lead the global chondrosarcoma treatment market as it is the only efficient treatment option for chondrosarcoma. Radiation therapy and chemotherapy can be used to avoid recurrence of the disease after the surgery. Hospital end user segment is anticipated to contribute large share in global chondrosarcoma treatment market due to requirement of advanced healthcare infrastructure for the procedure.

Geographically, global chondrosarcoma treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to lead the global chondrosarcoma treatment market owing to high incidence rate of the disease. In U.S., chondrosarcoma accounts for almost one third of the primary osteosarcoma cases diagnosed annually.

Top players in global Chondrosarcoma Treatment Market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AEterna Zentaris Inc., Acorn Research Group, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

You Can Prebook This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10100

Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research`s Healthcare Landscape

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/