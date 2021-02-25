The Dental Crown Bridges Market to reap the benefits of technology in the next decade

Dental crowns and bridges are fixed prosthetics devices used to restore teeth size, strength, and shape. Dental crown and bridges also helps in improving teeth appearance. Dental crowns and bridges are made of ceramic or porcelain material. Dental crowns and bridges are also made of other materials such as gold, titanium, metal alloy and acrylic. Dental crowns are used to protect a weak tooth, restore a broken tooth, to cover dental implants and to cover and support a tooth with a large filling. In addition, dental bridges are used to maintain the shape of face, restore ability to chew and speak, and prevent remaining teeth from shifting out of position. These are mounted onto existing teeth by a dentist. Dentists support dental crown and bridge therapies due to their comfort and expertise with performing these restorations.

Europe dominates the global market for dental crown and bridges followed by North America due to presence of major players in the region and rising aging population. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global dental crown and bridges market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing dental crown and bridges markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for dental crown and bridges market in emerging countries are increased per capita spending, growing medical tourism and increasing discretionary incomes.

In recent times there is increased use of dental crown and bridges due to rise in edentulous population. Increasing awareness about dental care and rise in demand for preventive and cosmetic dentistry are some of the key factors driving the growth for global dental crown and bridges market. However, lack of awareness and economic saturation and slowdown are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global dental crown and bridges market.

Increasing disposable income would lead to growth in dental crown and bridges market in Asia. In addition, changing demographics and increased demand for CAD/CAM for prosthetics would develop opportunity for global dental crown and bridges market. However, limited reimbursement for dental crown and bridges could lead a challenge for global dental crown and bridges market. Some of the trends for global dental crown and bridges market are 3d imaging and CAD/CAM technologies would help in treating dental disorders. Some of the major companies operating in the global dental crown and bridges market are Dentsply International, Nobel Biocare Holdings, Ivoclar Vivadent, Straumann, Zimmer Holdings, Biomet 3i, 3M Company Sweden & Martina S.P.A and Osstem Implants.

