Amblyopia Market Insights: Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2023

Amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye, is a vision impairment disorder, in which one or both the eyes have reduced or no vision. Amblyopia can begin during infancy or early childhood. Amblyopia requires detection and diagnosis early in childhood, which otherwise can lead to blindness during later life. On the basis of type, amblyopia can be divided into, Strabismic amblyopia, Refractive amblyopia, Deprivation amblyopia, and Reverse Amblyopia.

Strabismic amblyopia is the most common type of amblyopia and is caused due to suppression of the deviating or misaligned eye. Refractive amblyopia is caused due to the unequal amount of refractive error between the two eyes. Deprivation amblyopia is the most severe form of amblyopia and matures when the visual axis is obstructed. If left untreated, this type can cause severe vision complications in the child. Additionally, this type is likely to affect both the eyes in early childhood. Reverse amblyopia is amblyopia of the sound eye. This can be caused due to aggressive amblyopia therapy, like the usage of an eye patch or atropine usually in early childhood. This type of amblyopia is uncommon and can be resolved by discontinuing the treatment.

Major Players in the Amblyopia Market

Some of the key players in this market are Amblyoptica (Holding) Pty Ltd, Amblyotech, Inc, Good-Lite Co, Vivid Vision, Inc., Cooper Vision, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG., Carl Zeiss AG, HOYA Corporation, Krafty Eye Patches¸ Fresnel Prism and Lens Co., Hilco Vision, McKesson Corporation, and others.

Global amblyopia market, on the basis of region is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas Amblyopia market is segmented into two major regions including North America and South America. North America is further segmented into two major countries including the U.S. and Canada.

The Americas amblyopia market was valued at USD 1,639.61 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2,043.96 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period. In the region, North America accounted for the largest market share with 78.7% for the Americas amblyopia market.

America dominates the global amblyopia market owing to the increasing prevalence of patients suffering from eye diseases. Additionally, increasing prevalence of ophthalmological disorders such as cataract, macular degeneration and glaucoma, high health care spending, well-developed technology, and increasing geriatric population will fuel the growth of the market. On the other hand, saturation of the market, longer duration of treatment, and changing reimbursement policies will slow the growth of the market. The Americas market for amblyopia is divided into North America and South America. North America holds the major share in the market, whereas, South America shows the fastest growth of the market owing to the presence of an opportunity for the development of the market.

Segmentation

The global amblyopia market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis the type, it is segmented into strabismus amblyopia, refractive amblyopia, deprivation amblyopia, reverse amblyopia, and other.

On the basis of the diagnosis, it is segmented into visual acuity tests, photo screening, Bruckner test and others.

On the basis of the treatment, it is segmented into eye patches, atropine drops, glasses, video game and others.

On the basis of the end-user, it is segmented into hospitals & pharmacies, ophthalmic clinics, and others.