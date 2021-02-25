Electro-Optic Modulators Market Outlook 2021: Business Insights, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2023; Brimrose Corporation of America, QUBIG GmbH

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that during the review period (between 2017 and 2023), the electro-optic modulator market 2020 can progress at a decent rate of 11%.

Top Drivers and Key Barriers

Research institutions around the world are contributing majorly to the growth of the electro-optic modulators market by continuously innovating and development advanced products. To cite an instance, in March 2019, researchers from Nokia Bell Labs along with the City University of Hong Kong, Harvard came up with an on-chip electro-optic modulator that was made using lithium niobate. This modulator offers quicker data transmissions at affordable price, and is set to find use in 5G base stations for facilitating smooth transmission of fiber data. Hence, the electro-optic modulators market share can note a significant increase in the ensuing period.

The electro-optic modulator market is largely backed by the surge in the development of telecommunications infrastructure in Asia Pacific. Fast-paced industrialization and the rising application areas of these modulators in research equipment also add to the market strength. Phase modulators are being increasingly deployed for a broad range of applications, including stabilizing and monitoring a resonance frequency belonging to an optical resonator.

Furthermore, electro-optic modulators find extensive use in data and imaging recorders. The development of polarization rotators in ellipsometry, fast-speed pulse achieved from a modelocked train and broadband optical feedback loops to reduce plasma noise of argon as well as dye lasers in Raman spectroscopy has led to the increase in the electro-optic modulators market share.

Market Segmentation

The types of electro-optic modulators covered in the report are phase modulators, polarization modulators, analog modulators, traveling wave modulators, amplitude modulators, thermally compensated modulators and liquid crystal modulators. A highly effective and the most common technique is modulation by liquid crystal modulators. Its main advantages include its ability to modulate non-polarized light, in addition to a high signal-to-noise ratio. With the surge in technological advancements, several new techniques are being developed which include liquid crystal hybrid bi-stable optical device.

The applications of electro optic modulators market are fiber optic sensors, space and defense optical telecommunications as well as instruments and industrial systems.

Significant Contenders

Global electro-optic modulator market is expanding on the back of well-known players like APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH (Germany), Brimrose Corporation of America (U.S.), QUBIG GmbH (Germany), Photon LaserOptik GmbH (Germany), Newport Corporation (U.S.), Thorlabs Inc (U.S.), Conoptics Inc (U.S.), Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K), Inrad Optics Inc (U.S.), GLEAM Optics (Canada), to name a few.

Regional Insight

The top markets for electro optic modulators are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the world (RoW).

Since North America is quick to adapt to the changes in space & defense and telecommunication fields using electro optic modulators, it is projected to maintain its winning streak throughout the appraisal period. Plus, the constant efforts being put in by the large number of renowned companies in the form of product launches and innovation, to acquire a bigger share in the region, also benefits the market. To illustrate, Thorlabs Inc. a leading company in North America, recently launched Exulus, which is a two dimensional reflective spatial light modulator that is based on the Liquid Crystal on Silicon technology. It offers high-speed and high-resolution phase modulation with lower fluctuations, making it the best option for a range of applications like beam steering and shaping, optical trapping, adaptive optics, display and imaging, femtosecond pulse shaping, and holography.

Europe is most likely to claim the second position in the global market, thanks to the high demand for electro optic modulators in industrial and telecommunication sectors. The increasing expenditure by the government on technological innovations within the industrial sector and the surge in private investments in the R&D of microwaves and optic-related areas can also help the regional market expand considerably in the approaching years.

