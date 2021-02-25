CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensor Market 2021: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Competitor Strategy, Industry Profit Growth, Landscape and Demand

Market Snapshot

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its revised “Global CMOS and sCMOS Image Sensor Market” states different factors that can cause the market to surge. Certain restraints are studied by our proficient analysts and resolutions are inked in the report. According to MRFR study, The CMOS and sCMOS global market is expected to surge at about 11.5% CAGR through 2017 to 2027. The CMOS and sCMOS image sensor worldwide market was recorded at USD 10,428.6 Million in 2017. MRFR estimates USD 30,846.8 Million value for the global CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market by 2027.

There are multiple factors that are identified to drive the CMOS image sensor market. The high adoption rate of CMOS image sensor by the cash-rich consumer electronics sector, hefty investment by marketers in advancements of CMOS image sensors for automotive applications, and the development of 4K pixel technology. The growing utility of CMOS image sensor in the security and surveillance sector can bolster the expansion of its market. The pragmatic shift towards CMOS sensors from charged CCD sensors that can aid in affordable, simple manufacturing process can add improve the market impetus. On the contrary, the high maintenance cost o0f CMOS devices can pose a threat to the burgeoning CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market.

Companies Covered

BAE Systems PLC

Panasonic Corporation

ony Corporation

Canon Inc.

Galaxycore Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

SK Hynix Inc.

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd

Sharp Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Regional Study

Asia Pacific CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market to secure the pole position across the study period. The high count of electronic component suppliers for IC’s and modules can support the regional market expansion. In 2017, Asia Pacific market accounted for the highest share of the global market. APAC market was recorded at USD 3,540.4 Mn against 12.8% CAGR. MRFR predicts the regional market to hold its hegemony on conclusion of the forecast period.

North America CMOS and sCMOS image sensor to secure to the second largest share of global market. The rise of the regional market can be attribute to the rise in demand for 3D imaging sensors. CMOS and sCMOS image sensors are observed to play significant role in 3D sensing. The growing relevance of image sensors in 3D technology due to their compactable, flexible, and robust properties. The inclination of people towards miniaturized and integrated electronic and optical component, coupled with sensor fusion approach that offers which range of application across different industries can favor the market in the US and other regions of North America.

Market Segmentation

The technology-based segments of the CMOS and sCMOS image sensor market are FSI and BSI

The specification-based segments of the market are spectrum type, image processing type, and array type. The rise in image processing applications of CMOS and sCMOS image sensors can prompt their market growth. The segment comprises 2D processing and 3D processing. The spectrum type segment comprises visible spectrum and invisible spectrum. The array type segment comprises area image spectrum and linear image spectrum.

The wafer and sensor size based market segments are; by sensor size, APS-H, full frame, MFT or M4/3, APS-C, 2/3 inches, 1inch, 1/3.2 inches, and 1/2.3 inches. The wafer size segments are 300mm, 200mm, and others.

By application, the market segments are IoT, consumer electronics, automotive, surveillance, machine learning, sports and games, commercial drones, and artificial intelligence.

