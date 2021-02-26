Adenomyosis Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights

Adenomyosis is a condition that involves the encroachment or movement of the endometrial tissue that lines the uterus into the muscles of the uterus. This makes the uterine walls grow thicker. It may lead to heavy or longer-than-usual menstrual bleeding, as well as pain during the menstrual cycle.

The global Adenomyosis Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global adenomyosis market owing to the increasing women population with rising urinary infection rates. Additionally, rising inflammation of the urethra and rising cases of injuries are likely to enhance the growth of adenomyosis. For instance, according to the American U.S. Bureau, in 2016, around 10.57 million women were aged 40 and above. Similarly, according to the Government of Canada, in 2014 Canadas’ population comprised of 17.9 million females. This huge women population is likely to drive the growth of the adenomyosis market. Similarly, the increasing healthcare expenditure is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that, in 2015, around USD 3.2 trillion was spent on healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

The European market is expected to grow at a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the availability of advanced treatment facilities and healthcare expenditure. Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global adenomyosis market. Factors such as the availability of advanced treatment facilities and healthcare expenditure along with the growing women population are likely to enhance the growth of the adenomyosis market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for Adenomyosis whose growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare spending. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic and treatment services.

Whereas, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a steady growth due to restricted access to healthcare facilities and affordability concerns among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing availability of new and advanced diagnostic and treatment methods for various ailments.

Segmentation

The global adenomyosis market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user. Considering type, the market is segmented into focal, adenomyoma, and diffuse. With reference to treatment, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory drugs, hormone medications, and hysterectomy. By anti-inflammatory drugs, the market is sub-segmented into ibuprofen and naproxen. By hormone medications, the market is segmented into combined estrogen-progestin pills, vaginal rings, hormone-containing patches, and aromatase inhibitors. Based on diagnosis, the market is segmented into ultrasound, MRI, historiography, hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, and laparoscopy. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes and ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Adenomyosis market are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Scientific Ltd., Ferring B.V., Merck KGaA, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Acon Laboratories, Inc, and Arkray, Inc. among others.