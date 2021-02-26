Fingerprint Sensors Market 2021: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Competitor Strategy: Crossmatch, 3M Cogent Inc.

Market Highlights

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Fingerprint Sensors Market was valued at USD 13.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 26.75 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 18.33% during the anticipated period (2016 – 2027).

Market Overview

Due to the rapid adoption by government of a fingerprint based authentication system through portable application, the Fingerprint Sensors Market is increasing with a double digit CAGR. The major growth driver on the market for fingerprint sensors includes the demand for security checks in organisations, the value of physical access control solution, and the smartphone and tablet market among others. Furthermore, the growing market growth of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and other portable devices involves the use of fingerprint sensors in order to protect data privacy and access protection. Internet-based online and mobile ecommerce options have further enhanced fingerprint sensor demand.

The development of less expensive fingerprint sensors for a wide range of applications presents tremendous market opportunities. There is a rise in the adoption of integrated fingerprint sensors based on two-factor authentication systems or multi-factor authentication systems that can provide high-tech security and access for high-end security applications.

Key Players

3M Cogent Inc. (U.S.), Dermalog Identification Systems (Germany), Crossmatch (U.S.), Egis Technology Inc.(U.S.), Suprema Inc.( 236200 (KOSDAQ))(Korea), Fingerprint Cards AB (FING-B (STO))(Sweden), NEC Corporation (6701 (TYO))(Japan), Silead Inc. (China), Goodix Ltd (603160 (SHA))(China), and Synaptic Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the vanguard of competition in the Global Fingerprint Sensor Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Segmentation

The Fingerprint Sensor Market can be classified into four key segments for the suitability of the report and enhanced understanding.

By type, the market is segmented into area & touch sensors and swipe sensors.

the market is segmented into area & touch sensors and swipe sensors. By technology, the market is segmented into capacitive, optical, thermal and others.

the market is segmented into capacitive, optical, thermal and others. By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, government & law enforcement, military, defense & aerospace, travel & immigration, banking & finance, commercial, healthcare, smart homes, and other applications.

the market is segmented into consumer electronics, government & law enforcement, military, defense & aerospace, travel & immigration, banking & finance, commercial, healthcare, smart homes, and other applications. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Evaluation

Asia Pacific dominates the global market for fingerprint sensors with the highest market share and thus accounts for unprecedented amounts and is projected to expand by 2022 over its previous growth records. Because of the presence of countries such as China, South Korea and India, the growth of the market for fingerprint sensors in Asia Pacific is driving mainly. The rise of the medium-sized income population in China and India and other large emerging markets in the region helps the consumer spending. Other factors such as the rapid urbanization, large population, rising disposable income and the growing middle class in the APAC region are some of the drivers for the growth of the fingerprint sensor market in APAC’s consumer electronics application.

Intended Audience

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of fingerprint sensors

Integrated device manufacturers

Smartphone manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Subcomponent manufacturers

Technology providers

Sensor chip traders and distributors

Electronic hardware equipment manufacturers

Research institutes and organizations

