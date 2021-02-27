Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share, Global Trend, Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Share” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor & Sorting System, Automated Guided Vehicle), By System Load (Unit Load & Bulk Load), By Application (Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Packaging), By Industry (Retail & E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Aviation, Semiconductors & Electronics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market based on present industry scenarios, market demands and business strategies. Also, the research report separates the industry based on the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market share, types, applications, growth factor, key players and regions.

“The global automated material handling (AMH) equipment market size stood at USD 33.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 58.42 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period”

Report Highlights:

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

BEUMER Group, Cargotec

Daifuku Co., Ltd, Kion Group,

Crown Equipment Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated

FlexLink

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

JBT

“Company Collaborations Are Proving Pivotal to Market Growth”

The increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has contributed to a significant rise in the global automated material handling equipment market size. Fortune Business Insights has identified growing mergers and acquisitions as one of the primary factors affecting the growth of the global automated material handling equipment market in recent years. In 2015, Columbus McKinnon announced the acquisition of Magnetek through a wholly-owned subsidy. With this acquisition, Columbus will gain access to Magnetek’s excellent product portfolio. The company plans to expand its business and establish a comprehensive material handling solution brand for its customers to explore. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this will not only help the company generate substantial automated material handling equipment market revenue, but will also influence the market in a positive way.

The report includes key mergers and acquisitions of recent times and gauges the impact of these activities on the global automated material handling equipment market.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Automated Material Handling Equipment Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market demand?

Regional Analysis for Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

