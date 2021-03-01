Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Trends 2021 Analysis By Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast To 2026 Says Industry Research Biz

Global “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market” research report offers qualitative and quantitative insights in relation to industry growth rate, market segmentation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size, demand and revenue. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market are analyzed in the report. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

– In the following report, we share our perspectives for the impact of COVID-19 from the long and short term.

– Furthermore, we provide the influence of the crisis on the industry chain, especially for marketing channels.

– In addtion, we update the timely industry economic revitalization plan of the country-wise government.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including:

Spensa Technologies

Precision Hawk

John Deere

aWhere

Gamaya

The Climate Corporation

Descartes Labs

IBM

Prospera

Mavrx

Microsoft

Sky Squirrel Technologies

Resson

Agribotix

Cainthus

ec2ce

Granular

Intel

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Agriculture Robots

Crop and Soil Monitoring

Predictive Analytics

Livestock Monitoring

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered as below:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market?

What was the size of the emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market?

What are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.6 Market by Application

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

3 Value Chain of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Company 1 Basic Information

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Company 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Company 1 Business Overview

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Company 2 Basic Information

4.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Company 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Company 2 Business Overview

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Company 3 Basic Information

4.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Company 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Company 3 Business Overview

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Company 4 Basic Information

4.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Company 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Company 4 Business Overview

………………………………………

5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries

7 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries

8 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries

10 South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis by Countries

11 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segment by Types

11.2 Type 1

11.3 Type 2

12 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segment by Applications

12.2 Application 1

12.3 Application 2

12.4 Application 3

13 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Data Source

Continued……………….

