Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Competitive Strategy, Forecast to 2027: ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell plc.

What is Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)?

Enhanced oil recovery (EOR), also known as the tertiary oil recovery refers to the extraction of crude oil from an oil field which cannot be extracted otherwise. This process also aims towards increasing the amount of oil along with condensate and natural gas recovered from the reservoirs. EOR is highly effective in improving the returns from an oil well as it can extract more amount of oil from reservoirs compared to primary and secondary recovery.

Market Scope:

The “Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market with detailed market segmentation type, applications, and geography. The global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global enhanced oil recovery market is segmented on the basis of technology and application.

By technology,

Thermal

Gas injection

Chemical

By application,

Onshore

Offshore

Notable Players Profiled in the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market:

BP p.l.c.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

ConocoPhillips Company

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Nalco Champion (Ecolab Inc.)

Petrobras

PJSC Lukoil

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Regional Overview:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global enhanced oil recovery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The enhanced oil recovery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

