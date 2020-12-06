England vs France live stream: Reddit How to watch 2020 Autumn Nations Cup rugby online from anywhere

England welcome the French to Twickenham, knowing that anything less than a resounding victory will be seen as a major failure owing to the predicament their much weakened rivals find themselves in.

England vs France Live: We’re down to the grand file of the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup Final – read on for full details on how to stream this big match online, and watch all the rugby action no matter where you are in the world.

The French come into Sunday’s showdown with a much-diminished squad following a controversial arrangement with the Top 14 league, that has prevented coach Fabien Galthié from naming several first-choice stars in today’s squad including skipper Virimi Vakatawa and scrum-half Antoine Dupont.

That means none of the French starting XV that so impressively chalked up a 24-17 win over England in February’s Six Nations clash will be on view on Sunday.

That presents a huge opportunity for England to collect some more silverware following their Six Nations triumph, and coach Eddie Jones will be keen for his men not to take their foot off the gas against their weakened rivals.

Joe Marchant and Jacob Umaga are both back from injury or the hosts, however centre Jonathan Joseph is unavailable for this clash thanks to a calf problem.

Read on for full details on how to get a 2020 Autumn Nations Cup Wales vs England live stream no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

This final Autumn Nations Cup clash takes place with limited spectators at Twickenham in London on Sunday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm GMT/IST local time so that’s an 9am ET / 6am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 1am AEDT Saturday morning kick off folk tuning in from Australia).

We have details of all the US, Irish, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this 2020 Autumn Nations Cup final further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching England vs France, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

