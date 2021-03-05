Software as a Medical Device Market 2021 Latest Trends and Huge Growth by Leading Players Velentium LLC, Cambridge Consultants Inc, Science Group

Software as a Medical Device Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The software as a medical device market is expected to reach USD 86,451.62 million by 2027 from US$ 18,488.00 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% during 2020–2027.

What is Software as a Medical Device?

Software as a medical device is defined as a software solution used for one or more medical purposes without the software actually being a part of any medical hardware. These solutions can be used across a large range of technology platforms, including medical device, commercial “off-the-shelf” platforms, virtual networks, and others. The unique features of these devices that help them act more than a traditional medical device helps to promote innovation in digital healthcare and protect patient safety. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices in healthcare sector, and advantages of software as a medical device, among others. However, the threat of data breach obstructs the growth of the market to a certain extent. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to rising healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of healthcare technology-based startups in the region.

An exclusive Software as a Medical Device market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Software as a Medical Device market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Software as a Medical Device market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

Leading Software as a Medical Device market Players:

Velentium LLC

Tietronix Software, Inc.

S3 Connected Health

Zühlke Group

Science Group

Inzentiz

Cambridge Consultants Inc

BrightInsight, Inc.

CompliancePath

Jabil Inc.

Phillips-Medisize

Pro4People Sp. Z.o.o

Software as a Medical Device market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Software as a Medical Device market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry.

Strategic Insights

Partnership is the most commonly adopted strategy by the software as medical devices market companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy also helps them broaden their product portfolios. The players adopt the strategies of partnerships and collaborations to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in April 2020, CompliancePath and Ideagen entered into a product validation partnership to extend their ongoing validation accelerator program for the inclusion of all life science-related software products.

Global Software as a Medical Device Market – By Device Type

PCs/Laptops

Smartphone/Tablets

Wearable Devices

Global Software as a Medical Device Market – By Application

Screening and Diagnostics

Monitoring and alerting

Disease management

Global Software as a Medical Device Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

